Keivon Woodard gives life to Sam in chapter 5 of “The last of us”. What curiosity does the actor keep with his character?

Chapter 5 of “The last of us” brought back another of the most emotional moments of the HBO Max series. This time, the story of Henry and Sam jumped from the video game to the small screen of streaming. Precisely, Keivon Woodardthe child actor who plays Sam, drew attention for a characteristic of his character which is not found in the PlayStation title and was adapted specifically for this episode. What is your secret and how did you get cast for the show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay?

Who is Keivon Woodard?

Keivonn Woodard is a 10-year-old actor who joined the cast of “The last of us” to appear in episodes 4 and 5 of the series. Sam, his character, is a deaf infant trying to survive with his older brother, Henry, in the midst of the post-apocalypse.

Sam and Henry in chapter 5 of "The last of us". Photo: HBO Max

But what few know is that, in reality, Woodard is also deaf in real life and uses sign language to communicate. In fact, that same hearing disability that characterizes his role in HBO Max fiction is a big difference from the video game.

Although Sam does speak normally in the game, the producers of the series decided to modify the character for chapter 5. Also, regarding his participation, the young star also issued some motivating words based on his experience.

“My father passed away and someone told me that it is very important that I be strong. And, as a person of color, it is important. I use that memory to look inside myself and motivate myself to be brave, even if there are frustrations or struggles,” he confessed in an interview. “I do my best to be brave,” she added.

How long until the end of “The last of us”

The first season of “The last of us” will come to an end with chapter 9. The latter will premiere on HBO Max next Sunday, March 12.

Meanwhile, episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on February 19. Unlike 5, this will resume its normal schedule on Sundays.