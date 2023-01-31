Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, actors who play Bill and Frank in episode 3 of “The last of us”, revealed their reactions to the HBO Max series.

Chapter 3 of “The last of us” —entitled “Long, long time” (A Long, Long Time)—shocked fans of the HBO Max series with the introduction of Bill and Frank, characters played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Her performances in the tragic love story that the episode presents have moved not only the public but also those involved in the fiction. Recently, the leading actors of this third chapter revealed their emotional reactions to the outcome of the story created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Bill and Frank: secrets behind the scenes

SPOILERS. In a promotional video for HBO Max, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett shared their reactions to reading the script for “The Last of Us” Chapter 3, specifically the final scene between Bill and Frank.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett play Bill and Frank in "The Last of Us." Photo: HBO Max

“I found it hard to read that scene and not cry.because I’m such a romantic, and it just seemed like such a beautiful place to come to after coming this kind of a long road with these two characters,” Bartlett revealed.

Also, Offerman took the opportunity to joke and highlight the genius of Craig Mazin, co-creator of the show. “When I read that scene, I shook my head and said: ‘Mazin, you crafty son of a…’“, recalled the renowned actor of “Parks and recreation”.

Bill and Frank are the protagonists of episode 3 of “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

“I’ve seen this thing 200 times and I still cry”, Mazin confessed in another behind the scenes. “It’s those two guys doing that to me, no doubt about it. It’s remarkable, that’s the dream,” he added.

What is chapter 3 about and what happens at the end?

The chapter 3 of “The last of us” tells the story of Billa survivor who manages to build a fort with weapons, food, electricity and water in the middle of his neighborhood after the military evacuated the area after being infected with the Cordyceps fungus that causes the pandemic.

Chapter 3 "The last of us" focuses on Bill and Frank. Photo: HBO Max

After living alone for a couple of years, a lost Frank arrives at the location and through their interaction we find out that he is not only gay, but also Billwho has not had the opportunity to explore their sexuality after the fall of the world before the infection.

This is how it appears to us a deep love story in which we see them grow old and learn from each other. But when Frank gets sick and spends his days confined to a wheelchair, he asks his partner to euthanize him so he doesn’t suffer anymore.

But Bill, who can’t let his partner die alone, decides to die with his love and both take a deadly combination of pills with wine. And it all ends with both of them entering his room, ready to die in his bed.