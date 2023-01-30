It’s okay to cry! In the midst of the apocalypse you can still be happy and the creator of the series knew that. Bill and Frank’s story touched fans.

If chapter 1 and 2 of “The last of us” The fans have liked it, episode 3 has led to more than one lamenting two deaths. Those who have played the Naughty Dog video game know the fate of Bill and Frank, but did not know the details of how they met. With certain plot liberties, the writers presented what would be one of the best episodes of the show so far.

In the episode titled “A Long, Long Time”, we see that joel and ellie they continue on their way while receiving the help of a man named Bill, who died long ago. While they get tools to get to where the fireflies are, the series shows us part of the story of bill and frank

With Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett giving life to Frank and Bill, respectively, “The last of us”, chapter 3 exposes, with a flashback, how both are known in 2003, the year that began the coronavirus pandemic. Cordyceps.

When the town where you live Bill is being evacuated, he decides not to leave his home and take advantage of the fort that he built for years. Alone, he begins to get products that will help him survive. For 2007, Frank arrives to his strength, who falls into one of his traps. After talking, they both decide to eat together. From one moment to the next, the stranger plays the piano of the owner of the house. This brings them closer.

Realizing that they are attracted to each other, they both go up to the room and are intimate. Before consummating it, Frank tells Bill that if they are together, he will stay. He agree.

Over the years, we see the relationship of Bill and Frank, who make the fort their home. At some point, Frank establishes communication with Tess. While he objects to her and Joel visiting them. He agrees that they go to the house.

One night they are attacked by survivors, who were trying to enter the fort. Frank gets up scared and sees how Bill shoots at them. When trying to get him to enter the house, his partner is hit by a bullet. he survives.

In the final part of their life together, Frank falls ill and becomes increasingly dependent on Bill, who is dedicated to keeping him safe. Seeing this, Frank considers assisted suicidea decision that he tells Bill in a scene where sorrow and love are mixed.

Bill agrees and Frank tells him that before he is gone they will get married. They do and have a happy day together. At dinner, Bill places the substance that will kill his partner’s life in a glass of wine. Sensing this, Frank asks him if he also put the powder in his wine and he says yes.

“I am satisfied. You were my purpose and I am happy”Bill tells Frank. Holding hands, they both go to their room where they finally die together.

On social networks, fans have highlighted the freedom of the script that the series gave the characters. Many affirm that their story was moving, to the point of crying for their fates. Who did the same was the director of the show.

“I cried a lot when I saw the scene. I even said out loud: ‘Ouch’. It physically hurt me to witness the closure of this story,” Craig Mazin told Deadline about the third chapter of “The last of us”.