Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Paris Saint-Germain has suddenly stormed the process of transferring former Liverpool player Wijnaldum to Barcelona, ​​after he made a bigger offer, and it seems that he is on his way to kidnapping the midfielder, in a scene that was previously repeated in star deals that changed their direction at the last minute.

Barcelona seems to be drinking from the same cup that Roma drank, when the Spanish club kidnapped the Brazilian Malcom, despite the club’s announcement of its inclusion before changing its destination the next day to Catalonia.

Nigerian John Obi Mikel was presented in the Manchester United shirt in 2005, before Chelsea announced that it had reached an agreement with the player’s agent to include him in a deal that turned into an issue between the two clubs in the responsible authorities.

Last summer, everyone was waiting for the Spaniard David Silva to join the Italian Lazio as a free player, after the end of a busy career with Manchester City, before the player refused to answer the club’s phone and announced his sudden joining of Real Sociedad.

The Englishman Paul Gascoigne assured Alex Ferguson that he would join Manchester United in 1988, and asked him to go and enjoy his vacation, only to be surprised by the Scottish coach after that, the player joined the ranks of Tottenham.

Frenchman Emmanuel Petit reached an agreement to join Tottenham in 1997, where he held a meeting at the club’s headquarters and “Spurs” paid the taxi fare to return to the hotel, but the player then announced his joining Arsenal.