London(dpa)

English football club Chelsea approached the signing of Ukrainian international Mikhailo Modric, as Chelsea confirmed negotiations with Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk over the terms of the player’s transfer.

In turn, the Ukrainian club, which plays in the First Division, announced that the two parties were close to reaching an agreement.

According to media reports, the value of the 22-year-old player’s transfer is expected to be around 100 million euros, consisting of 70 million euros as a basic amount, in addition to 30 million euros for potential bonuses. And the reports added that Modric is expected to conclude a seven-year contract with Chelsea, and to undergo a medical examination soon.

There have been recent contacts between Modric and Arsenal, Chelsea’s local rival, but it has been reported that the transfer of the Ukrainian player to Arsenal is certain, but it is believed that Chelsea made a greater offer than the offer submitted by Arsenal, who currently tops the English Premier League table. .

Chelsea had changed its purchasing policy in the recent period, by focusing on young players by including striker David Fofana, 20, central defender Benoit Badiashail, 21, and midfielder Andre Santos, 18. He also included the Portuguese international, Joao, on loan. Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid, hopes to rebuild a strong team that has the ability to win championships for long periods.