Miami (AFP)

Inter Miami, the American football club, announced its contract with the promising Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gomez, “20 years,” for two and a half years, coming from Club Libertad, where the new Argentine coach of the American club, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, spent two terms.

Gomez became Inter Miami’s third contract after Argentine stars Lionel Messi and Spaniard Sergio Busquets.

Another Spaniard, Jordi Alba, is expected to join his former teammates at Barcelona in the coming days.

“Diego is a good midfielder and we believe he will contribute to all lines of the team,” said Miami sports director Chris Henderson, adding: “We believe in his abilities and potential, and we feel he will be a strong addition to our team as we enter this next stage of development at Inter Miami.”

Gomez played 51 games with Libertad and helped crown him with two titles in the Paraguayan League, the “Opening Championship”. He carried the captaincy of the Paraguayan national under-20 team, with whom he played 10 matches, before starting his career with the first team on the first of last September, and has played three matches with him so far.

And the managing owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, confirmed on Tuesday that he expects more signings in this summer window.

Mas said that the promising Argentine midfielder Facundo Farias, 20, has a verbal agreement to join the club, adding that talks are also underway with two young talents from the Argentine league, and the matter is related to Racing Club defense pole Thomas Aviles and Newell’s Old Boys striker Brian Aguirre.

Maas also indicated that the former Barcelona and Liverpool striker, and the veteran Uruguay national team, Luis Suarez, 36, is likely to be among those joining the team, if he succeeds in terminating his contract with Brazilian Gremio.

“I don’t know how Luis Suarez could leave Gremio,” he said. But if he does, we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. This possibility will exist.

It is likely that Messi and Busquets will play their first match with their new team tomorrow, “Friday”, against Cros Azul, Mexico, in the American and Mexican League Cup.