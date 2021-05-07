A village boy, a student at the Moscow Aviation Institute, the husband of the daughter of an enemy of the people, a party functionary with a difficult but ultimately more than successful career, one of those people who helped Gorbachev and Yeltsin succeed – and later separated from both … Yegor Ligacheva was rich in events – often contradictory and no less often – fateful for the entire country during the collapse of the Soviet empire and the emergence of a renewed Russia. On May 7, he was gone – one of the mastodons of the party system, the power of which is not easy for today’s youth to imagine … About the most important milestones in the life of the former secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU – in the material “Izvestia”.

In Moscow, on May 7, Yegor Ligachev, one of the patriarchs of the country’s political life in the Soviet period, died. The death of the former secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, who celebrated the 100th anniversary last year, was announced by Alexei Sevostyanov, head of the information policy department of the administration of the Tomsk region – Ligachev’s small homeland, who was born in the village of Dubinkino.

Quote Author Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation: Of course, Yegor Kuzmich was one of the brightest politicians of the Soviet era. The man has lived an amazingly creative life. Its main quality is labor feat in the name of those who, by their work and talent, determine the meaning of life on earth. After all, even today the campus in Novosibirsk, and this was his idea, realized under his leadership, is an adornment not only of our science, but also of our future. 25 world-class institutes have been established. They are known all over the planet today. This is a school of talented mathematicians, nuclear scientists, physicists and chemists. After Novosibirsk, Yegor Kuzmich was sent to Tomsk, led this region, where he also did a lot to make the local university one of the best in the country. Then he worked in the Central Committee of the party, where he was engaged in personnel and organizational work. Personally, I saw how he influenced many issues. When the line of Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin collided, Ligachev was the first to stand up to his full height and said the famous phrase: “Boris, you are wrong.” If then his line and those members of the Politburo who took a more sober and constructive policy had prevailed, there would have been no dashing 90s. Now everyone is talking about it as a thief’s time, in fact, they agree with Ligachev’s assessment. It is because of these turbulent 90s that the country is still in fever. Yegor Kuzmich did a lot as a State Duma deputy. He helped us create the alliance of the Communist Party, which today covers the entire post-Soviet space. I shared my experience. And on a personal level, he was a surprisingly modest, unassuming and at the same time very energetic person. He has always actively performed in front of young people. Well, and to live a hundred years, having preserved the soul, devotion to the working people and the lofty ideals of socialism – this deserves special respect.

The life of a native of the Soviet province was not easy, but rich in ups (however, sometimes they were followed by downs). In 1943, Ligachev graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute. Sergo Ordzhonikidze (now the Moscow Aviation Institute – National Research University), in 1951 – correspondence Higher Party School under the Central Committee (Central Committee) of the All-Union Communist Party (Bolsheviks). Almost immediately after college, a party career began – first at the Komsomol level. In 1948, he became the first secretary of the Novosibirsk regional committee of the Komsomol – but already in August 1949 he was dismissed with a bang: his idea of ​​forming student labor brigades with increased productivity and appropriate wages was considered a manifestation of Trotskyism, and Ligachev was accused of trying to “rip off youth from the party “ …

Quote Author Konstantin Kalachev, head of the Political Expert Group: He is the first and only member of the Politburo of the Central Committee in the history of the All-Union Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Bolsheviks) -KPSU, who has crossed the 100-year mark. Man-era. “Boris, you’re wrong!” – went down in history. An active participant in the anti-alcohol campaign. In Tomsk he was remembered for many useful things for the region. In general, the personality is contradictory and certainly historical. The figure is significant as a symbol. Principled, no matter how you relate to his views.

This disgrace was not the last in Ligachev’s political career – but there were many ups and downs, and fruitful work, the results of which are still visible in the Tomsk region – he led the region in 1965-1983, being the first secretary of the regional committee.

Dashing eighties

The eighties turned out to be for Yegor Kuzmich, a 60-year-old party functionary young by the standards of those times, the time of leaving the regional level for the all-Soviet one. Ligachev was noticed by the all-powerful General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU, Yuri Andropov, and from Siberia he moved to Moscow to the post of head of a department of the Central Committee. Later, Ligachev himself said that he did not really want to go to the capital, and “only under the new leaders – Andropov and Gorbachev” made the decision “to participate in the development and implementation of the new course of the party.”

In April 1985, Ligachev was elected a member of the Politburo of the CPSU Central Committee. For three years he has also been the secretary of the Central Committee for organizational and party work and ideology, and in fact is the second person in the party and the country as a whole. As one of the initiators of perestroika, he actively supports Gorbachev, who became the general secretary. Ligachev is also considered one of the ardent conductors of the infamous anti-alcohol campaign – he himself, however, later admitted that the approach was wrong : “We wanted to quickly rid the people of drunkenness. But we were wrong. Coping with drunkenness requires many years of active, smart anti-alcohol policy. ”

Quote Author Alexander Vedrusov, political scientist: In the mass consciousness, Ligachev is perhaps associated with the anti-alcohol campaign. Not the most successful, unfortunately. At the same time, it is impossible to treat without respect the generation to which Yegor Kuzmich belongs. After all, the USSR owes many of its social and economic successes to such “conservative” party members as Ligachev. It is a pity that they were not ready for the decisive political and ideological battle at the end of the 20th century. And the consequences of their hardware errors turned out to be catastrophic for the country. Yes, Boris really turned out to be wrong, but Ligachev himself nominated him for a leading role in the Central Committee.

By 1988, his relationship with Gorbachev clearly went wrong, Ligachev was “pushed” to the post of chairman of the Commission of the Central Committee of the CPSU on agrarian policy. Wherein in 1989 he became a people’s deputy of the USSR. He will return to the role of parliamentarian, and 10 years later, in 1999-2003. Ligachev was a State Duma deputy, being the oldest member of the legislative body of the third convocation.

Quote Author Political scientist Nikolai Kalmykov: Ligachev was not afraid to criticize his older comrades – this is how he broke off relations with Gorbachev, having previously criticized a number of reforms, and in 2010 he showed his position in internal party work by sending an open letter to the leader of his party, Zyuganov, with serious remarks.

Ligachev is also considered the initiator of Boris Yeltsin’s move to Moscow from Sverdlovsk in 1985. True, this tandem did not last long – at the plenum of the Central Committee in October 1987, Yeltsin criticized Ligachev and other members of the Politburo for the insufficient pace of perestroika. However, in response, he also had to hear a lot of hard-hitting things. This did not prevent Yeltsin from hitting the top party nomenclature again at the 19th party conference in 1988 – and receiving Ligachev’s catchphrase in response: “Boris, you are wrong!” The point of the final delimitation of the paths of the two politicians was the August 1991 coup – Yeltsin strongly opposed the State Emergency Committee, and Ligachev supported the conspirators (however, he himself did not take an active part in the coup attempt) …

“Between the monastery and the subbotnik”

In the 2000s, Ligachev held significant posts in the party structures of the communist spectrum. Despite admitting the obvious mistakes made by Soviet leaders for more than 70 years, Ligachev continued to believe in communist ideals – often illusory and unattainable, like many ideals in principle.

Quote Author Dmitry Orlov, Head of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications: Ligachev is a prominent politician who founded in Russia the political tradition of “real conservatism” – the conservatism of the bureaucracy and the political class. His “Boris, you’re wrong!” was primarily a stylistic message – a message that reflected the point of view of traditionally thinking workers of the party and state apparatus. Many politicians and officials close to Gorbachev went into political oblivion with him. But not Ligachev – he found his place in the Communist Party already in the era of competition policy, supported a conservative beginning there and remained an active player for quite a long time. Be that as it may, I hope that the bright memory of Yegor Kuzmich as a representative of an outstanding generation will remain. In the end, both his achievements and his mistakes, we have and will have something to learn for a long time.

This approach gave grounds to his ideological opponent, the editor-in-chief of one of the most important print media of the perestroika period – the Ogonyok magazine – Vitaly Korotich to write: “He was one of the pillars of the system, the authorities educated him more diligently than others. There was a lot of faith in him, but his world was decorated with patterns from dogmas. To participate in the conspiracies, Ligachev was simple-minded, too decent and self-confident. His communism was somewhere in the middle between a Russian monastery and a communist subbotnik. He was ready to end the next plenum of the Central Committee with a procession of the cross, but at the same time he firmly believed in the collective farms, in Marx and Lenin. Ligachev never retreated from this confused faith of his. A sort of red mammoth that emerged from the felled taiga ”.