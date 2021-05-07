A village boy, a student at the Moscow Aviation Institute, the husband of the daughter of an enemy of the people, a party functionary with a difficult but ultimately more than successful career, one of those people who helped Gorbachev and Yeltsin succeed – and later separated from both … Yegor Ligacheva was rich in events – often contradictory and no less often – fateful for the entire country during the collapse of the Soviet empire and the emergence of a renewed Russia. On May 7, he was gone – one of the mastodons of the party system, the power of which is not easy for today’s youth to imagine… About the most important milestones in the life of the former secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU – in the material “Izvestia”.
In Moscow, on May 7, Yegor Ligachev, one of the patriarchs of the country’s political life in the Soviet period, died. The death of the former secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, who celebrated the 100th anniversary last year, was announced by Alexei Sevostyanov, head of the information policy department of the administration of the Tomsk region – Ligachev’s small homeland, who was born in the village of Dubinkino.
The life of a native of the Soviet province was not easy, but rich in ups (however, sometimes they were followed by downs). In 1943, Ligachev graduated from the Moscow Aviation Institute. Sergo Ordzhonikidze (now the Moscow Aviation Institute – National Research University), in 1951 – correspondence Higher Party School under the Central Committee (Central Committee) of the All-Union Communist Party (Bolsheviks). Almost immediately after college, a party career began – first at the Komsomol level. In 1948, he became the first secretary of the Novosibirsk regional committee of the Komsomol – but already in August 1949 he was dismissed with a bang: his idea of forming student labor brigades with increased productivity and appropriate wages was considered a manifestation of Trotskyism, and Ligachev was accused of trying to “rip off youth from the party “…
This disgrace was not the last in Ligachev’s political career – but there were many ups and downs, and fruitful work, the results of which are still visible in the Tomsk region – he led the region in 1965-1983, being the first secretary of the regional committee.
Dashing eighties
The eighties turned out to be for Yegor Kuzmich, a 60-year-old party functionary young by the standards of those times, the time of leaving the regional level for the all-Soviet one. Ligachev was noticed by the all-powerful General Secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU, Yuri Andropov, and from Siberia he moved to Moscow to the post of head of a department of the Central Committee. Later, Ligachev himself said that he did not really want to go to the capital, and “only under the new leaders – Andropov and Gorbachev” made the decision “to participate in the development and implementation of the new course of the party.”
In April 1985, Ligachev was elected a member of the Politburo of the CPSU Central Committee. For three years he has also been the secretary of the Central Committee for organizational and party work and ideology, and in fact is the second person in the party and the country as a whole. As one of the initiators of perestroika, he actively supports Gorbachev, who became the general secretary. Ligachev is also considered one of the ardent conductors of the infamous anti-alcohol campaign – he himself, however, later admitted that the approach was wrong: “We wanted to quickly rid the people of drunkenness. But we were wrong. Coping with drunkenness requires many years of active, smart anti-alcohol policy. ”
By 1988, his relationship with Gorbachev clearly went wrong, Ligachev was “pushed” to the post of chairman of the Commission of the Central Committee of the CPSU on agrarian policy. Wherein in 1989 he became a people’s deputy of the USSR. He will return to the role of parliamentarian, and 10 years later, in 1999-2003. Ligachev was a State Duma deputy, being the oldest member of the legislative body of the third convocation.
Ligachev is also considered the initiator of Boris Yeltsin’s move to Moscow from Sverdlovsk in 1985. True, this tandem did not last long – at the plenum of the Central Committee in October 1987, Yeltsin criticized Ligachev and other members of the Politburo for the insufficient pace of perestroika. However, in response, he also had to hear a lot of hard-hitting things. This did not prevent Yeltsin from hitting the top party nomenclature again at the 19th party conference in 1988 – and receiving Ligachev’s catchphrase in response: “Boris, you are wrong!” The point of the final delimitation of the paths of the two politicians was the August 1991 coup – Yeltsin strongly opposed the State Emergency Committee, and Ligachev supported the conspirators (however, he himself did not take an active part in the coup attempt)…
“Between the monastery and the subbotnik”
In the 2000s, Ligachev held significant posts in the party structures of the communist spectrum. Despite admitting the obvious mistakes made by Soviet leaders for more than 70 years, Ligachev continued to believe in communist ideals – often illusory and unattainable, like many ideals in principle.
This approach gave grounds to his ideological opponent, the editor-in-chief of one of the most important print media of the perestroika period – the Ogonyok magazine – Vitaly Korotich to write: “He was one of the pillars of the system, the authorities educated him more diligently than others. There was a lot of faith in him, but his world was decorated with patterns from dogmas. To participate in the conspiracies, Ligachev was simple-minded, too decent and self-confident. His communism was somewhere in the middle between a Russian monastery and a communist subbotnik. He was ready to end the next plenum of the Central Committee with a procession of the cross, but at the same time he firmly believed in the collective farms, in Marx and Lenin. Ligachev never retreated from this confused faith of his. A sort of red mammoth that emerged from the felled taiga ”.
