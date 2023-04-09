NBC News: Ferenc, last Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103

The last of the Nuremberg trial prosecutors, American lawyer Ben Ferenc, died at the age of 103. This is reported by the TV channel nbc news referring to his son.

“Ferenc was the last of the living accusers who participated in the process,” the report said.

The lawyer’s son confirmed Ferenc’s death to the TV channel. As journalists noted, during the trial he obtained convictions for 22 commanders of Nazi death battalions. The report also says that the lawyer was 27 years old at the time of the trial, and Ferenc later played a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and establishing the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Related materials:

The American lawyer has written nine books and dozens of articles. In March 2023, he turned 103 years old.

The Nuremberg trial lasted from November 1945 to October 1946. The former leaders of the Third Reich, accused by an international military tribunal of unprecedented war crimes, crimes against humanity, the creation of concentration camps and death camps, the killing of civilians and genocide, appeared before the court.