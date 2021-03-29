EI Barça is measured this Tuesday with Maccabi in Tel Aviv (20:05, Dazn / Dazn2) with the tranquility of being already classified for the Euroleague quarters with the home court factor in their favor (follow the game live on AS.com). Although the work in this regular phase is not yet finished: he must win in Israel to mathematically secure the lead of the table. If he falls, he will finish first as long as Anadolu Efes fall in the WiZink against Madrid. “We must try to close it as soon as possible,” says Sarunas Jasikevicius, Barça coach.

For the Lithuanian it will be a very special match. He returns to Israel, to face the team with which he won two of his four Euroleague, in 2004 and 2005. “It is always one of the trips that I am waiting for. I still have many friends, but the first is Maccabi, who are not very high in the table, but they are still a very tough, orderly and well-trained team. With some guards and guards that they can decide a party at any time, “he says.

Wilbekin vs. Calathes

The duel will also have a lot of revenge flavor: the Maccabees have been one of only three teams that have beaten Barça at the Palau this season in the Euroleague. The other two, Olympiacos and Efes. It was by the minimum (67-68) and after a alley-oop that transformed Othello Hunter into a pass from Scottie Wilbekin. The latter will have a beautiful face to face in the base position against Calathes. Two different styles, points (14.4 Wilbekin) against assists (7.2). Who will win?