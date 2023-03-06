Tension and passion are the winning ingredients of the noir-tinged thriller “The Last Night of Love” written and directed by Andrea Di Stefano. The protagonist is Pierfrancesco Favino in the role of the policeman Franco Amore, who after 35 years of spotless service, gives in to the lure of easy money on the last day before retirement.

Take an easy job, transporting an Asian woman by car from the airport to the city. But on the way, at the height of an underpass, things get complicated. And in the meantime, his wife is waiting for him at home with friends for a party in her honor.

In just over 2 hours, director Di Stefano puts together a show, shooting entirely on film, between twists, crime and corruption, with homages, intended or not, to the cinema of Martin Scorsese and Michael Mann. The viewer’s attention is captured right away, entering the story after a long flight overlooking Milan.

Pierfrancesco Favino takes his character by the hand giving him an exciting mutation, from the subdued tones of the first minutes, to the explosive grit towards the conclusion. And he does it by playing a lot on his gaze, on his eyes, which are perceived as shrewd at the beginning and then become more decisive, demanding respect, without ever forgetting to show pain and fear. An evolution already appreciated in his test of the recent “Nostalgia” by Mario Martone, which earned him a Silver Ribbon.

The rest of the cast also deserves a reflection, thanks to the direction of Andrea Di Stefano, one who in his career has tamed ‘beasts’ like Benicio Del Toro in “Escobar”. Starting with Antonio Gerardi, at his best performance in his career, in the role of a “mafiosetto” whose attitude recalls, sorry if it’s not much, the Joe Pesci of “Goodfellas”. Francesco Di Leva, fellow policeman, is increasingly a certainty of our cinema, able to offer great performances regardless of the characteristics of his role. Always credible, Linda Caridi, a wife in love, simple in her utterances, a dreamer.

The photography by Guido Michelotti is appreciable, who works on dark tones, shadows and backlighting, the headlights of moving cars and street lamps on the motorway. Santi Pulvirenti’s music restores the protagonist’s sense of bewilderment and anguish.

“The Last Night of Love” offers very interesting cinematic moments, starting from the double point of view in the story of the party, to the enormous tension during the investigations, up to that shadow in the last frame (without spoilers) which lends itself to different interpretations. A film that winks at an international audience, chosen not by chance by the Berlinale in the Special Gala section.

Produced by Indiana Production, Memo Films, Adler Entertainment and Vision Distribution, it will arrive in Italian cinemas from 9 March.