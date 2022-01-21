An apocalyptic movie in the middle of a fancy Christmas dinner? Yes, this is the proposal of the last night (Silent night), directed by Camille Griffin and starring the famous actress Keira Knightley.

The interpreter shares roles with Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders), Davida McKenzie, Dora Davis, Gilby Griffin Davis, Hardy Griffin Davis, Holly Aird, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lily-Rose Depp (Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp’s daughter) in the role of Sophie, Lucy Punch, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis (real-life son of the film’s director), Rufus Jones and Sope Dirisu.

What is The Last Night about?

The film tells the story of a group of old friends who get together to celebrate Christmas in an idyllic country house in the United Kingdom. With a dinner that should take place as normal, viewers will notice that the world where they are in fiction is facing the apocalypse.

With the characters uncomfortable with the idea of ​​the inevitable destruction of humanity, they decide to face the situation calmly, opening a liquor and continuing with the celebration.

With the passage of time, and after feigning normality, the old friends will have to face the idea that it is the last night of their lives. Undoubtedly, the suspense and drama will keep viewers on edge, waiting to find out what the end of the plot will be like.