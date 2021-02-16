The night from 5 to 16 February in Moscow became the coldest since the beginning of the month, the thermometers dropped to minus 22.2 degrees, reported RIA News leading employee of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus.

The meteorologist clarified that in New Moscow it was even colder – in Mikhailovsky the thermometer showed minus 31.8.

However, the February frosts have not yet managed to break the January record – on January 18 in the capital it was minus 23.6 degrees.

Unusual cold weather and heavy rainfall are noted not only in Russia this winter. On the eve, heavy snowfall was reported in Turkey. Last weekend, the height of snow cover in some areas of Istanbul reached 30 centimeters. Classes in educational institutions were canceled and the ferry service through the Bosphorus was interrupted.

Earlier, meteorologists told what the spring will be in the Moscow region in 2021. Based on preliminary forecasts, March may confirm the status of the winter month. Real warmth is expected only in April. And the snow cover in the forests can persist until May 1.