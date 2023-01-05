2023 has already begun and, with the new year, the winter transfer market for the second part of the season. Next we will review the latest news from one of the giants of Spanish and European football, FC Barcelona, led by Xavi Hernández, who will try to win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League
To date, FC Barcelona has not signed any player to join the squad. It may be that during the present transfer market the team chaired by Joan Laporta carry out some type of transaction.
Who dreams to arrive
FC Barcelona has the name of a series of footballers on its agenda to reinforce the squad. One of those positions to reinforce is that of the right back, which continues to generate doubts at Can Barça, which is why they have surveyed the Bayern Munich player, Benjamin Pavard, and the Borussia Dortmund player, Thomas Meunier.
For the midfield position there are also a series of names listed because everything augurs that these are the last moments of Sergio Busquets as a Blaugrana player. Names like Adrien Rabiot or Alan Varela are on that agenda, as well as that of the young Moroccan player who has been one of the revelations of the World Cup, Ounahi.
Lastly, a player that FC Barcelona likes is that of Moukoko, the young German player’s contract ends next June, so from January 1 he is free to negotiate a contract with any other club, and Barça, It’s one of those clubs.
Who sounds to go out
On the exit ramp of FC Barcelona there are three players. One of them is Sergio Busquets, who seems to be at the end of his cycle as a Blaugrana player, being sought by Al-Nassr, who has gained fame in recent days for signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
One of those who arrived this summer may also leave, it is about Franck Kessié, who has not had much prominence with Xavi Hernández, Tottenham wants the player. And finally there is talk of Frenkie de Jong, there was already speculation about his departure from the last transfer market and it sounds again to go to Almenia, more specifically to Bayern Munich.
january calendar
In this month of January, FC Barcelona will have numerous matches from different competitions, it will have to play matches in LaLiga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
In the Spanish league championship they will play three games, two as visitors and one at home. In the first of them, on January 8, they will have to visit Atlético de Madrid. The next league game will be played at home to face Getafe on January 22. Finally, they will play on January 29 against Girona in Montilivi, to play the Catalan derby.
FC Barcelona has qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and although neither a date nor a rival is yet known, it will be this January, between the 17th, 18th and 19th of this month.
Madrid will face Betis on January 12 in the match corresponding to the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, in the event that they win this match they will have to play the final on the 15th of this month.
