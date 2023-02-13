The year 2023 started well for FC Barcelona led by Xavi. Despite not having participated in the Champions League, he has managed to show a more competitive, committed and up-to-date side of his team. Not everything ends there and it is that the blaugranas have a course drawn up in the list on what are the steps to follow for the future. Next, we will review the latest news regarding one of the biggest teams in the world.
Joan Laporta and mateu alemany They are doing what is necessary to continue armoring the team. Despite not having signed in the winter transfer window, there are a number of players who will most likely end up arriving in Barcelona in the summer transfer window. One of the names that stands out the most on Barça’s wish list is that of Sofyan Amrabatfrom Fiorentina. The Moroccan showed a great level in the World Cup and continues to maintain it with his club. He was about to arrive in Barcelona but due to FPF issues he couldn’t. Very surely there will be movement for him in the next transfer window.
Another of those who very possibly ends up signing for Barça is the young Brazilian Victor Roque. They have been following him for a long time now and he is one of the young promises that the Blaugrana team wants to bring, yes or yes. And finally, according to various information streams, Barça would seek to close its wish list with yet another defender, specifically with a winger and the one that stands out the most on the list would be the Argentine. john foythbut it is not certain.
There are not many games remaining in the month of February for FC Barcelona. However, they will not all be easy encounters, especially due to their participation in the europa league. Barça will have to face each other twice in the remainder of the month Manchester Utd of Erik Tenhag, which supposes a quite important challenge and a quite significant physical demand. It will not be so for reasons of the domestic championship, since he only has to face the Cadiz and to Almeriain the remainder of February.
One of the most important absences that Xavi’s team has is that of the French attacker, Ousmane Dembele. It is public knowledge to know that the coach has all the confidence in him and that he considers him a very important piece of the team and for the plans of the entire season. There is no fixed date for his return, but everything points to a couple more weeks.
#news #Barcelona #signings #calendar #January #casualties
