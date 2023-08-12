A standing ovation and the song Bella Ciao to accompany Michela Murgia’s coffin outside the Church of the Artists

In the early afternoon of today, the funeral of Michelle Murgia, the writer who passed away on August 10 at the age of 51 due to stage four kidney cancer. As the coffin came out of the Basilica, the many people present wanted to pay homage to her for the last time.

Last August 10, after a battle that lasted several months and the awareness of an inevitable defeat, the Sardinian writer, politician, activist and author Michela Murgia off forever at the age of just 51.

From the first moments in which the news of hers spread departurethere were so many people who wanted remember and honor her with moving gestures and messages of condolence, esteem and affection.

Today, for those who wanted and were able, it was possible to give them the last goodbye in the church of Santa Maria in Montesanto in Rome, better known as Church of the Artists.

The Basilica was packed in every order of place. Many fans, but also many well-known personalities from politics, writing and entertainment. In addition to her queer family, her husband Lorenzo Terenzi ei children of the soulthere were for example the singer Paola Turci, the secretary of the PD Elly Schlein, Chiara Tagliaferri and Roberto Saviano.

The latter, particularly heartbroken, also spoke and remembered Michela Murgia with moving words.

Those are the hardest words of my life. Michela wanted this day to be for everyone. (…) To put the mark, to know who were all those who had her hear about her, she had told me: ‘What am I going to lose. Imagine what a big mess.

The gesture for Michela Murgia at the exit of the coffin

The coffin of the writer was carried on his shoulders by Saviano, and by some members of his family.

There were thousands of people gathered outside the Church of the Artists. People who have honored her with a long and hearty applausesinging the song ‘Hello beautiful‘.

A standing ovations which involved all those present who in unison shouted his name for the last time.

