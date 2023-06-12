29 trophies in 31 years of presidency: AC Milan has published a touching farewell message to say goodbye forever to Silvio Berlusconi

The news arrived this morning of the disappearance of one of the most influential political figures of recent decades in Italy, Silvio Berlusconi. The 4 times Premier has left an indelible mark not only in the world of politics and business, but also in that of football. His career as president of Milan, which lasted from 1986 to 2017, is legendary.

The June 12, 2023 it will always be a historic date for Italy. It will be because he died forever, at the age of 86, one of the most important and influential political and non-political figures of recent decades and in the history of the country.

The Knight’s conditions had worsened in recent months, with a first hospitalization at San Raffaele clinic in Milan at the beginning of April, in which there were already fears for the worst.

Then the improvement and the resignation that had boded well.

A few days ago the news of a new hospitalization of Berlusconi and the tragic news of this morning, when the 86-year-old’s family and 5 children reached the clinic together to bid him a last farewell.

Milan greets Silvio Berlusconi

If Silvio Berlusconi’s political and business career will go down in history forever, the same can be said of what he left behind in the world of soccer.

Il Cavaliere tried to approach football in the early 80s, when he tried to buy Inter. The negotiation did not end and on 20 February 1986, however, he officially became the owner of Milan.

During the period of his share majority, Berlusconi’s Milan triumphed by bringing home 8 Serie A championships, 1 Italian Cup, 7 Italian Super Cups, 5 UEFA Champions Leagues2 Intercontinental Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Since 2017, Berlusconi has no longer been linked to the Rossoneri club, but Milan has certainly not forgotten what its former president did for the club's history.