After his first victory in the tournament, the Machine will try to pick up the pace in Liga MX. Thus, Cruz Azul will announce the signing of striker Ángel Sepúlveda, from Querétaro.
Sepúlveda, 26, comes to Cruz Azul after spending time with the Gallos Blancos, where he had an outstanding participation in the Leagues Cup. The Mexican striker is a player with great physical power and ability in the air game, which is why he adds a goal to a team that has a great shortage.
According to Adrián Esparza Oteo, a TUDN reporter, the hiring took place as follows: “Cruz Azul reached an agreement with the Querétaro club board to sign striker Ángel Sepúlveda, who will become a new celestial reinforcement. The celestial board decided that, in addition to the foreign striker they are looking for, they also have a Mexican striker.”
Sepúlveda is a player trained in the basic forces of Chivas, a club with which he made his debut in the First Division in 2016. In 2019 he signed for Necaxa, where he played two and a half seasons.
In the Apertura 2022 tournament, Sepúlveda was one of the most outstanding players of the Aguacalientes club. The striker scored 10 goals in 17 games, including two hat-tricks, so he was finally able to show his potential.
Sepúlveda joins Diber Cambindo and Iván Morales as Cruz Azul’s center forwards for Apertura 2023.
