The duel between León and Cruz Azul paints to be one of the most attractive of all day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament. La Fiera, under the orders of Nicolás Larcamón, has surprised locals and strangers and is currently in third place in the overall table. For its part, the Máquina Celeste has experienced an improvement since the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti at the helm and is in eighth place in the standings.
In their last four games in the MX League, the cement squad has three wins and one draw. This Saturday, April 8, those from La Noria will seek to maintain this positive dynamic and get three important points to continue climbing positions in the table.
Ricardo Ferretti will make a change in his lineup for the commitment against the Fiera. Given the suspension of Juan Escobar, who accumulated five yellow cards in the Clausura 2023, the naturalized Mexican Brazilian strategist will have to make adjustments in his low box.
Although it was rumored that Jordan Silva would be Ferretti’s bet to cover this gap in defense, it seems that the chosen one will be another player. According to a report by Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, “Tuca” will start the youthful Rafael Guerrero.
The “Cub” is fully recovered from his injury and will have his first title since January 8.
Guerrero was one of the homegrown players who received a good number of minutes and continuity during Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez’s process and it seems that he will be used by Ferretti for the closing of the regular phase of the tournament and the postseason.
