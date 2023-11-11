This Friday, November 10, around noon, Club América announced through its social networks that the coaching staff headed by André Jardinewill not be able to count on the services of the Mexican right back, Kevin Alvarezfor the match on Matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 tournament against Tigres UANL, a match that will be the last of the regular phase since ‘El Volcán’.
This is because the player is not in optimal health due to a respiratory tract infection and had to receive care in the hospital. He has not had any activity with the team since last Tuesday due to a fever. and other symptoms.
In this way, not only would the last date of the regular competition be lost, but also the call with the Mexican team after Jaime Lozano will take it into account for the Nations League matches against Honduras.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the statement, the institution did not specify the estimated recovery time and only stated that the recovery time will be according to its evolution.
In the defender’s current competition with the Águilas, he has participated in 14 Mexican soccer matches and four Leagues Cup 2023 matches.
He has become an immovable player in the scheme of the current coaching staff, so for this weekend against the feline team they will have to require the services of either Miguel Layun either Emilio Laraa player who recently returned after his participation with the Mexican U-23 team that won the bronze medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.
#minute #loss #América #Tigres #UANL