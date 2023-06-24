Casablanca (dpa)

The Royal Army won the Moroccan League title in its favor, for the 13th time in its history, and the first since the 2007/2008 season, after its difficult victory over its host Ittihad Tanger 3/2, in the 30th and final round of the competition.

The Royal Army raised its score to 67 points in first place, one point behind Wydad, who finished in second place.

On the other hand, the balance of Ittihad Tangiers was frozen at 29 points in the fourteenth place.

The Royal Army advanced through Reda Selim from a penalty kick in the eighth minute, to equalize Tangiers in the same way through Youssoufa Konate in the 14th minute.

In the 48th minute, Ahmed Hamoudan scored the second goal of the Royal Army, before Mohsen Metwally equalized for Ittihad Tangiers in the 75th minute.

In the second minute of calculated time instead of lost for the second half, Reda Selim scored the third goal of the Royal Army from a penalty kick.

In a second match, Wydad did not succeed in winning the title, despite its victory over its host, Maghreb El Fassi, 2-0.

Wydad raised its score to 66 points in second place, a point behind the FAR, while Maghreb Fez’s balance froze at 34 points in tenth place.

Wydad advanced through Hisham Boussafian in the 13th minute, before Yahya Gebran added the second goal from a penalty kick in the 53rd minute.

In the remaining matches of the round, the relegated Olympique Khouribga achieved an impressive victory over its guest, Ittihad Touarka, 6/4, while Raja beat Al Difaa Al Hassani Al Jadidi 3/2, and Mouloudia Oujda beat Maghreb Tetouan 2/1, and Nahdet Berkane defeated Shabab Mohammedia 3/0, and Olympique Sorry for the Salmi club 3-0, while the goalless tie overshadowed the match between Al-Fateh Al-Rabati and Hassania Agadir.