One of the most attractive games of this day 15 of the Clausura 2023 will be between León and Chivas. On the 4th and 6th of the general, they face each other on the Nou Camp pitch and they promise a good show.
The Guadalajara team comes to this game with the recent victory against Necaxa by the slightest difference, leaving them with 25 points and with the hope of being able to sneak straight into the league.
Veljko Paunovic knows that they cannot miss points if they want to have a better position in the table, although their main doubts are in the starting eleven.
In the last game it was surprising that Jesús Orozco took the bench and his place was taken by Antonio Briseño. According to information from the journalist jesus bernal, The strategist doesn’t know whether to repeat with ‘Pollo’ and with Sepúlveda at the center, or have Chiquete back, a player who had been the undisputed starter.
For now, Chivas is ready to play this game that is expected to be complicated, since in the last 5 clashes between the two the balance leans in favor of those from Bajío, with 3 victories for a rojiblanca plus a draw.
The last time Guadalajara beat La Fiera was on February 8, 2021, when they won 3-1 at the Nou Camp with goals from Jesús Sánchez, José Juan Macías and Alejandro Mayorga, as well as an own goal from ‘Pollo’ Briseño.
In case of winning, Chivas he would reach 28 points and would wait for other results to be able to position himself in second place.
#minute #doubt #Paunovic #face #León
Leave a Reply