Youssef Saeed, the former Sharjah club player and the current Al-Bataeh football club, admitted that he would have retired from the game, had he not received a phone call at the last moments that saved him from being away from his “football” lover, as the player stayed at home, and away from the stadiums for two consecutive years, after the club’s decision Sharjah by dispensing with his services, and before the transfer window closed, the player received a call from an official in Al-Bataeh Club asking him to join the team in the new season, and to be part of this football house.

Youssef Saeed breathed a sigh of relief, and decided to win back, especially since he is still at the top of his “27 years” bid, but the position of the Eastern King in which he was raised almost destroyed him spherically.

Youssef, upon joining Al-Bataeh, suffered from an increase in his weight of nearly 10 kg, but with the improvement of his psychological and mood, he immediately began the journey of slimming, and then participated with the team in a very important and fateful journey, which is the launch towards the professional league for the first time in the club’s history.

Youssef Saeed said: I thank the management of Al-Bataeh Club for their confidence and for giving me the opportunity to be part of the group that contributed to the team’s qualification, after two years of absence from the ball, and I congratulate the management and my fellow players for this historic rise. Competing for the rise, and achieving the dream in the third season is a great achievement.

Youssef Saeed continued: My decision was to leave and stay away from football after my trip with Sharjah ended, as I was on loan before returning to the King to Hatta Club, but on the last day of the transfers, the call back to the football career was with Al-Bataeh, to present a great season that we concluded by being with the professionals and playing An enriching experience by all accounts.