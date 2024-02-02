Christian Cueva is once again in the eye of the storm. He is the new protagonist of another of 'Chollywood' breakups and, although so far she has not spoken, the wife of the ballplayer and former Alianza Lima player was the one who announced her decision to end their relationship of more than 12 years. marital relationship.

What did Pamela López, wife of Christian Cueva, say about the footballer?

In an unexpected and extensive statement, Pamela López announced that she broke up with Christian Cueva and a person who is linked to cumbia would be involved in the breakup.

“This is a matter of my private sphere, but as I am still the wife of a public person, I want to make it known that, after a series of unfortunate events that I will show with evidence at the time and that involves a person from the artistic environment (cumbia) and that currently tries to sell an image of a victim, I made the decision to end my romantic relationship of more than 12 years with Mr. Christian Cueva Bravo“, reads at the beginning of the text.

Finally, Pamela asked not to be linked to the athlete: “As of today, I completely disassociate myself from the events that may arise with him from now on.”. I ask for respect and empathy with me and my youngest children. Thank you, God bless you.”

What was the last message that Christian Cueva dedicated to his wife Pamela López?

Christian Cueva and Pamela López on their anniversary. Photo: Christian Cueva's Instagram

It was on their 4th wedding anniversary that the footballer posted a photo with Pamela and wrote a tender message to her: “Happy linen wedding, my love. I know that God will continue to give us strength and guide us more every day towards the happiness that we always want to have. I love you“, wrote Christian Cueva on his official Instagram account. In the image you can see the couple on a romantic evening.

Pamela López's daughter dedicates an emotional post to her after breaking up with Christian Cueva

Fabianne, Pamela López's eldest daughter, took to her social networks to dedicate an emotional message to her mother after announcing that her relationship with Christian Cueva had come to an end: “My life is happy only because you are in it. I feel honored to be the one who calls you 'mom' every day, that you are the one I turn to when I feel like everything is coming down on me, the first to ask how I am, how I'm doing or what I'm feeling. “I once told you that you were as delicate as a flower, but to this day I have not seen anyone stronger in the whole world, intelligent, kind, respectful, dedicated, thoughtful, sentimental, beautiful.”

Pamela López's eldest daughter sends her a message of support. Photo: Instagram @fabi_chimi

“My mom is everything that's right for me. You have everything to always stand out and the best thing is that you are a faithful believer in a single force that you taught us to cling to: God. I love you from here to God's house and you will always, always be the most precious thing that we, your children, have in our lives. I admit you, mommy. You will always be the best example to follow and my only safe place. Against everything, but together with you,” she concluded.

