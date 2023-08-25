MK: a flight attendant sent Prigozhin’s last message from the crashed plane

The last message about the course of the flight, received from the board of the fallen Embraer Legacy business jet of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, was deciphered. It turned out that it was sent by stewardess Kristina Raspopova at 17:40 Moscow time, they said. MK.RU.

The flight attendant transmitted one word: “Taxiing.” None of the other crew members made contact.

The businessman’s plane crashed on August 23. Among the passengers appeared the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin himself, as well as the key commander of the Wagner, Dmitry Utkin. According to one version of the investigation, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the death of the leader of the Wagnerites. He called the businessman a man of difficult fate and noted his “contribution to the common cause of the fight against the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine.”