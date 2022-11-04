CDMX.- Last November 1st around 5:00 p.m., he died the young lydia gabriela 23 years old, heAfter having thrown herself out of the window of a taxi that apparently had her kidnapped, and in desperation he had no choice but to throw himself on the pavement, but he died instantly upon hitting his head.

Before the woman’s death, she sent him a last message to her sentimental partner through the WhatsApp application, where she told him scared that the driver of the vehicle in which she was traveling refused to put it down in the right place and was charging him more than he owed, so accelerated in an unknown directionafter that nothing more was heard from Lidia.

The events occurred in Iztapalapa, Mexico Cityand Lidia’s relatives have accused the taxi driver of possible kidnapping, for which they are demanding justice, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the event.

Via social networks the death of the young woman went viral, a woman who was born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, and that he was living in the Mexico City.

According to the information, the deceased had taken a taxi in the neighborhood The miseriesit was a white and pink Nissan Versa, and between 5:10 and 5:20 p.m. it arrived at the Metro Constitución de 1917 but the taxi driver refused to drop it off, and was overcharging him.

The victim’s brother stated that the transporter accelerated through the high lane, that’s why the girl he jumped while the taxi was moving out of fearbut ended up hitting his head hard on the pavement, killing him almost instantly.

Witnesses claimed to have seen Lidia with half her body coming out of the car window as she desperately screamed for help, but by the time they got closer it was too late, because they did not know if she was the one who jumped out of the moving car or if it just fell off, but the taxi driver never stopped.