United States.- After the sad news of Kailia Posey’s deaththe meme girl, social network users left their last words on Instagram.

Kailia Posey’s mother confirmed her death and mentioned to the TMZ medium that it was a suicide and not a car accident.

The young woman’s mother expressed her sadness on social networks, where she asked for privacy due to the unfortunate loss of Kailia.

Read more: Jehovah’s Witnesses are surprised when they arrive at a house alone

Kailia Posey passed away at the age of 16. and was famous for participating in beauty pageants as a child and appearing on the television program “Toddlers & Tiaras”, where her image went viral as a meme after making a funny face.

Kailia as a child was very funny and naughtyand the meme arose when he made the funny expression that was even used as a sticker on WhatsApp.

The young woman shared on her social networks the trips she made, her modeling work and beautiful messages.

In one of his most recent posts was a photo where he was traveling in Jamaica: “Peace, love and respect”, it says in the text of the image.

“Peace, love and respect”, says one of Kailia’s latest publications / Photo: Capture

His followers commented on his photos, where they mention that they cannot believe what has happened and wish him to rest in peace and prompt resignation to his family.

Kailia was a talented contortionist / Photo: Instagram

Read more: Mom shares a trick to keep her children busy and criticism rains down on her