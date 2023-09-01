The woman tells how she learned that her 28-year-old daughter was gone

The last message from the 28-year-old was sent on the morning of that terrible Tuesday in which the young girl lost her life while riding her bike in Milan, hit by a truck that didn’t see her. Francesca Quaglia with the last message to her mother he didn’t think of saying goodbye like this forever. The memory of the woman is more than pain, because now Francesca is no longer there.

Francesca was my pride, a free and selfless girl. I can’t believe it’s not there anymore.

These the words of Nadia Valli, Francesca Quaglia’s mother, the 28-year-old from Medicine, who lived in Milan with her boyfriend, who lost her life last Tuesday, hit by a truck while she was on her bike. Her mother didn’t want to organize a funeral for her: she doesn’t feel like seeing her daughter in a coffin, she will only be cremated. A choice that she would have wanted too, if she could have decided on her last farewell.

The woman learned of her daughter’s disappearance when the medical police called her to tell her that the girl had been involved in an accident.

I hoped until the last moment that what actually happened didn’t happen. I can’t believe my daughter is gone, I can’t bring myself to peace. That cursed road took her away from me, these are things that shouldn’t happen.

Francesca Quaglia and the last message to her mother, sent the morning she died

He texted me on Tuesday morning around 9.30am. We spoke often, she was very close to her family even though she had chosen to live away from home for years. I wrote back to her around lunchtime, but she never replied to that message. Now all I do is listen to the vowels on her phone to hear her voice again.

Francesca’s mother does not give peace to what happened to her daughter.