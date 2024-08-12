Every day new details are revealed about the Brazilian plane crash that has plunged the world into mourning and claimed the lives of 62 people. One of the victims was Rosana Santos Xavier, a young woman who was 23 years oldwho recounted his final moments aboard Voepass flight 2283.

Videos posted on social media became the first close-ups and evidence left by the crash of the aircraft in one of the residential areas of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, Brazil.

Reports revealed that no there were survivors. Initially, there was talk of 61 people, but on Saturday, August 10, the airline announced that there were 62 people on board.

Among the new details that have come to light in the case, the last messages that Rosana Santos Xavier left before she died in the accident came to light.

During the flight, she wrote to her family and expressed her anguish via the messaging app WhatsApp. The young woman said that she was “scared” and that she was living in “chaos.”

Brazil accident Photo:Social networks Share

‘O Globo’ had access to the last messages and a photo taken during the flight. Rosana Santos Xavier boarded the plane for work reasons. With two hours to go before reaching her destination, she expressed her concern and wrote: “Two hours of flight, we’re going to arrive raining, this flight is scary.”

He even pointed out the poor condition of the seats: “It’s an old plane, the seat is broken.”

The photo on board the plane of the accident and his last messages. Photo:Capture: The Globe Share

After this, she was never heard from again. Her mother, Rosemeire, said she had a “bad feeling about the flight.” During their conversation, He told him to read the Bible to calm down.

But she later heard the tragic news on television. “I was desperate. I started running inside the house screaming.”

“She helped with the household shopping and had bought her stroller. Everything she had was for me, my husband, my daughters. She only thought about us, her money was to help around the house,” she said.

What is known about the life of Rosana Santos Xavier, who was 23 years old, was that she worked from home, but every two months she had company meetings and had to travel to fulfill work commitments.

‘The Globe‘ learned that Voepass 2283, model ATR-72-500, was manufactured in 2010The processes carried out by forensic doctors to identify bodies include reviews using fingerprints, dental records, earrings, rings, DNA tests, photographs of tattoos and scars.

