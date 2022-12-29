“We, the Diola, cannot fish for them. To catch one you must have mystical powers, it is forbidden by tradition. Sitting by the banks of the Casamance River, the stocky Louis Diatta scrutinizes the surface of the water and talks about some strange animals that inhabit it as if they were people. “They are like us. The females have breasts and nurse their babies, they go as a family. Instead of arms and legs they have fins, but when you look into their eyes you are surprised, it is as if they are half human, ”he adds. The Pointe de Saint George is one of the few places in Senegal where you can observe West African manatees, a threatened species surrounded by mysteries. That, if you’re lucky, because as good animals of legend they are shy and elusive.

Although the capture, sale and consumption of the West African manatee are formally banned since 2013, the truth is that there is a thriving illegal trade destined mainly for Asian countries in manatee meat, skin and oil, to which curative properties are attributed. This fishing, together with pollution, dams, the disappearance of the mangrove swamp and accidental captures, corner this mermaid, of which it is estimated that there are less than 10,000 specimens left scattered throughout the coastal and estuary waters of a dozen countries. The Pointe de Saint George, an observation tower, today awaiting restoration, stands on the beach for tourists to try to get hold of a precious image of the trichechus senegalensis. “There is a source of fresh water nearby and the baliali (his name in Diola) like to come here to drink”, says Diatta.

The path to this spot is as magical as the manatees themselves. In barely nine kilometers you cross through the middle of huge flamboyant and baobab trees, rice fields and mangroves, stepping on the path that linked this town with the rest of the world. Here and there, naturally among the Diola people, you can see carefully placed animal bones and gourds. “It’s the fetishes. This is the protector of the road”, says Kanyar, a local guide, “so it is a safe place”. If someone finds a lost object, they have the obligation to deposit it here. On one occasion, a tourist inadvertently left his valuable camera on a branch. “The next day I was next to the fetish,” Kanyar says with a smile.

The same respect for the traditions of their ancestors, which makes them return the objects they find, prevents them from capturing manatees, although sometimes they get caught in the nets of shrimp fishermen and suffocate to death. “I have seen it more than once. Whoever this happens to has the obligation to notify the authorities, because otherwise they can get a good fine. They are accidents, ”says Diatta, who has named her camp by the beach Le Lamantin, the French name for this animal. Oversights and confusions have always been very present in the mythology of the manatee.

Legend has it that a long time ago and just after their wedding, a newly married couple went to a lagoon to bathe and, being alone and sheltered from prying eyes, they began to have sex. However, the father of the bride also wanted to go freshen up and bumped into the young lovers by surprise. So much was the shame that the couple felt that they decided to stay forever in the water and that is how they became manatees. This is the story that the diolas tell their children and that, intermingled with the taboo of nudity and sex, reinforces the half-human character of the animal.

In the Bijagos archipelago of neighboring Guinea-Bissau, they are identified with the legend of Mami Wata, an aquatic divinity often described as a female entity, half human and half fish, both extraordinary and powerful. According to tradition, Mami Wata kidnaps lost bathers or travelers and, if she allows them to return, she endows them with singular intelligence and wisdom. This goddess, whose cult is also present in the voodoo of the Caribbean and America, where she arrived at the hands of slaves from Benin and Nigeria, is also linked to sexual promiscuity, as in the case of the diolas stories.

Manatee observation tower at La Pointe de Saint George, southern Senegal. Jose Naranjo

For the inhabitants of Pointe de Saint George, as well as for the residents of Bijagos, manatees have become a tourist attraction. However, the scant government support means that they are the ones who develop the initiatives. “The observation tower has been damaged for a long time, we are looking to repair it by the fishermen themselves,” says Diatta. While their cousins ​​in Florida or the Amazon have received great interest for their conservation and numerous investigations, protected since 1975, the African manatee had to wait 38 years to obtain the same consideration, according to the association. robin debois. All this, despite the fact that this herbivore, which can measure more than two meters and weigh about 500 kilos, is essential to control the growth of invasive herbaceous species in the rivers and lagoons of the region.

Far from glamor Lions, giraffes or elephants, African manatees face numerous dangers due to human action. Even climate change and the rise in the temperature of the calm waters where they live is affecting them. One of the problems is their low reproductive rate: females have only one baby after a pregnancy that lasts 12 to 14 months, followed by a two-year lactation period. Already extinct in the Central African Republic and probably in Burkina Faso, Angola, Niger, Mali and Chad, this sea cow, as it is also known, resists in very limited spaces in coastal countries, from Senegal to Equatorial Guinea.

