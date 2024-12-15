This Saturday, Sánchez-Pizjuán saw Jesús Navas play his last game as a professional footballer before hanging up his boots, on a day in which the victory against Celta was left in the background: all the focus was on the goodbye of a of the greatest legends of Seville, who saw the palatial remember once again Antonio Puerta.

It was during his return of honor to the Seville temple, and when passing by the goal at the south end of the stadium, the same place where Puerta vanished on that tragic August 25, 2007, when the Spanish international He bent down to kiss the grass after remaining kneeling for a few minutes.

Navas’s gesture did not stop there: shortly after, the footballer took off his shirt, covered his name, He pointed to the sky and showed the number ’16’ to the stands.the one his friend used and which he himself wore to honor him since his return in 2017 after four seasons at Manchester City.

Later, the player appeared before the media and reviewed his professional career, without forgetting to dedicate a few words to Puerta y Reyes: “I have achieved many things, many titles, I have made all my Seville happywhich was what I wanted and what I have fought for since I was a child. I have made all of Spain happyto the whole country, with my selection. It is the greatest thing, my Sevilla and my national team, and it is what I have done until the last day, giving everything for my fans. Through Door, through Kings“.

“I want whoever wears this shirt to give of themselves like I have given of myself. This number is sacred, just like Kings, this club is sacred, this shield is sacred, and this hobby is sacred. I want them to give everything, as I have given until the last day. I think they have taken the idea, I remain calm,” Navas concluded.