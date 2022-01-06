Besides being an actor, cartoonist and half of Ojete Calor, Carlos Areces (Madrid, 1976) is also a natural collector. He says, of course, that his affiliations go by stages and at times. In July 2021, he closed a very important one with the publication of ‘Post Mortem’, an exquisite luxury volume, beautifully edited by Titilante Ediciones, which almost completely collects the hundreds of photographs of the dead that the Madrilenian has been acquiring in recent years. fifteen years.

Areces was already fascinated by old photography, especially the one that focused on family intimacy: weddings, family portraits … «I have a large collection of communions, which in the 19th and early 20th centuries were a sign of distinction and status, why not Many families could afford them, ”he explains. The prepared staging, the “religious anguish” that colors everything that has to do with the rites, and the very special costumes, “with the girls wrapped in those crinolines and those amazing embroidery” fascinated Areces. So when in 2001 he came across ‘Los otros’ by Alejandro Amenábar, his collector’s eagerness was already more than fertile ground for what he was going to find there.

In that feature film, winner of fifteen goyas, the main plot twist was revealed when Nicole Kidman leafed through a ‘post mortem’ photography book. “There I learned that there was a practice that consisted of taking portraits of people who had passed away. They were the last memory of a loved one and, often, the only portrait that had been made of them because photography was very expensive then, ”says Areces, who immediately became interested in a photographic genre as fascinating as it was little known. Then he learned of the existence of a New York collector named Stanley B. Burns, who in the 1990s published ‘Sleeping Beauty’, “the first monograph on ‘post mortem’ photography to be found in the graphic part”, of which he soon made a copy .

And he began acquiring images. It was not easy. “As our perception of death has changed, a lot of ‘post mortem’ photography has been destroyed,” he says. To the fact that those who inherit these images, whether they are grandchildren or great-grandchildren, do not recognize any relative in them, in addition to having photographs where dead people appear “makes us feel dirty,” reflects the actor.

Areces does not remember where he bought his first ‘post mortem’ photographs, but it could well be Casa Postal, a site specialized in collecting old paper located in the Chueca neighborhood. “It is not a particularly cheap place, but they have everything very well classified and archived,” he says. When he asked the question – “Do you have ‘post mortem’ photography?” – he noticed a certain complicity. The seller opened a drawer from which he extracted an envelope with three photographs and Areces bought his first copy. The Internet had just started up and Areces was adding to his collection with visits “to markets, old-fashioned stores, second-hand bookstores, antique dealers …”.

Despite the fact that ‘post mortem’ photography was a common practice in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the history of photography deals with the subject on tiptoe, so when the head of Titilante Ediciones contacted him to prepare a book in around his collection (Postmortembook.es), he did not think about it. “What we collectors like is sharing our collections. In the end, I consider that all that I am filing is information that is coming to us from past times and to be able to collect it, archive it and put it in a book is a bit of the expectation that we all have ”, he says.

Three of the images present in the book.

Two years and a couple of months it has taken them to get it ready. Virginia de la Cruz Lichet, considered the greatest European expert in photography of the deceased and a doctorate in Art History from the Complutense, has been in charge of writing the texts – «She has mixed the more academic part of the subject with the more spiritual part, which has to do with the desire for transcendence of the human being », develops Areces- that accompany the evocative photographs in this limited edition of 1,839 copies, a nod to the year in which photography is considered to be officially born. It is a large format book of 222 pages, with 150 photographs from more than fifteen different countries, which goes inside a handmade box, with a funeral band, the facsimile reproduction of a memorial, twelve plates and seven dropdowns. Its price? At the moment, 240 euros, but soon it will rise to 295. «In its day – comments Areces – we planned to do something more affordable and even an even more exclusive edition, but given that the subject will never make it a bestseller … In the end it is the editor’s decision and it does not seem like a bad choice to me because deep down it is such a special subject that most of the people who are going to approach it are going to be professors, photography experts or collectors and not so much accidental curious , so they are going to appreciate that it is a question of such a worked edition ».

The curator Cecilia Casas was in charge of cataloging the Areces collection and some of the images ended up being left out of the book because there were doubts about their authenticity. Photography being so expensive at the time, Areces believed that when someone portrayed themselves with their baby or young child, “they would try to get it as fresh and savvy as possible.” The conservative took him out of his mistake. “As daguerreotypes took a long time to expose, babies were often waited for asleep so that they would not move during photography,” the actor describes.

Daguerreotype possibly made in the United States between 1850 and 1870.



It is worth asking him which image has most astonished him of those he treasures. “One of those that impresses me is one in which there is a dead girl and, next to her, watching over her, four other girls of the same age,” he describes. «It makes it clear to you that death was not something that was kept away from children. Before, dealing with the dead was much more daily because life expectancy was lower and infant mortality was much higher. The dead were watched in the houses, on the bed, the neighbors helped to dress them, the children came to give them kisses … It was a ritual that has nothing to do with the way we have to live it today, in a funeral home, behind a glass window and practically without seeing the deceased, or anything that reminds us of finitude itself. An image like this today would be shocking and we would say that it is morbid. At that time, this photograph was an intention to keep the memory of a loved one who has disappeared fixed. Today we pay not to take care of anything and to see the dead as little as possible. It is neither better nor worse.