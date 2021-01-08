Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, champion with the National Team in the 1978 Argentina World Cup, continues to be admitted to the Covid Intensive Therapy unit of the Cuyo Clinic with a reserved prognosis but received news that generates hope. To continue with clinical improvement, in the next few hours mechanical ventilation may be withdrawn.

This Friday’s medical report, signed by Andrés A. Donadi Suriani, Medical Director of the Cuyo Clinic, indicated that “the patient is in fair general condition, without major changes in general condition, hermodynamically stable, connected to ventilation mechanics, under sedation and analgesia “.

“As in the previous day, the patient maintains stability in the clinical variables, having not added new organ failures in the last hours and it has not been necessary to increase support measures”, they highlighted.

The last medical report of Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, hospitalized for coronavirus in Mendoza.

Although the prognosis continues to be reserved, on his fourth day of hospitalization in the Covid Intensive Care unit of the Mendoza hospital, there is already talk of withdrawing his mechanical assistance. “The start of the protocol of withdrawal of mechanical ventilation in the next few hours, to continue with clinical improvement“, warned the medical authorities.

Luque woke up on December 25 with symptoms compatible with covid-19, so that same day he underwent a swab whose result was positive. Due to the mild manifestations of the disease, he remained isolated at home.

However, his condition worsened on Monday, so he was transferred to the clinic guard. There he was subjected to studies and a lack of oxygen and signs of bilateral pneumonia, for which he was admitted immediately.

An archival image of Leopoldo Jacinto Luque in Mendoza.

Although Luque’s condition deteriorated on Wednesday due to a slight worsening of respiratory function, he reacted favorably to the treatment, allowing for the first time to think about withdrawing mechanical ventilation.