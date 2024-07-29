A recent study has revealed surprising information about a person’s last meal. mummified crocodile from the ancient Egyptians. Using 3D digital X-ray techniques, a team of researchers from the University of Manchester, together with Loughborough and Birmingham City Universities, have managed to reveal unique details of the stomach contents of this fascinating creature.

Preserved at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and identified with the number 2005,335, the mummified crocodile could be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old. This specimen dates to a period when the practice of animal mummification was at its peak in Egypt. Animal mummification was often associated with religious rituals and offerings to the gods, especially the god Sobek, a deity associated with fertility and abundant crops.

What was found in the crocodile’s stomach of the mummified crocodile?

3D study of crocodile’s digestive system revealed presence of a bronze hook which still has a whole fish attached to it. The fish found has its skeleton still intact, indicating that it was swallowed whole and that, at the time of the crocodile’s death, it had not yet been affected by the digestive processes. Furthermore, in the first part of the mummy’s digestive system, some gastrolithsor stones that the crocodile would have ingested to better crush the meal and aid digestion. The fact that these gastroliths had not yet reached the stomach means that they were ingested shortly before death.

The technology behind the discovery

Thanks to an advanced software that combines the X-ray scan and the CT scanresearchers were able to virtually extract the hook from the mummy. This allowed them to build a replica, first in plastic and then in bronze. These advanced technological tools made it possible to detailed reconstruction without damaging the mummy itself, thus preserving this precious find for future research.

The Last Meal and Mummification

The short time between the ingestion of the fish and the crocodile’s death suggests that the latter was captured in the wild and mummified shortly thereafter, probably for religious reasons. The ancient Egyptians believed that the crocodiles were incarnations of the god Sobek and associated them with fertility and abundant crops. The mummification of a crocodile was therefore a significant offering to this deity, in the hope of obtaining protection and prosperity.

The mummified crocodile, more than two meters long, is one of the many examples of how the ancient Egyptians treated not only humans but also animals with reverence and respect. Mummification was a complex and expensive process, reserved mainly for high-ranking individuals and creatures considered sacred. This specimen is an important testimony to the sophisticated practice of mummification and the skill of the ancients Egyptians in preserving bodies for eternity.

This study represents a notable step advance our understanding of Egyptian funerary practices and their relationship with animals. The use of advanced technologies such as 3D digital radiography and CT scanning allows archaeologists to explore the finds without damaging themopening up new possibilities for future discoveries. The combination of these techniques has made possible a unique discoveryoffering a rare and valuable glimpse into the eating habits and religious practices of the ancient Egyptians.

The analysis of the stomach contents of this crocodile not only enriches our knowledge of Egyptian history but also reminds us of the importance of preserving and studying these finds with innovative and respectful methods.