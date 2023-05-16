One of the most anticipated matches of this semifinal is the Classic Regal between Monterrey and Tigres. The Rayados arrive as the wide favorite to take the title of the contest, this for the good tournament held where they were in first place with 40 units.
For their part, the university students advanced in the playoffs after leaving Puebla on the road by the slightest difference. Already in the quarterfinals, they were playing nervously for 90 minutes in the second leg, since Toluca was vastly superior, although it did not reach them, and Tigres advanced to the semifinal, leaving more questions than answers.
Monterrey and Tigres are about to play the eighth game of the Clásico Regio in the leagues, where up to now Rayados has dominated.
Of these 7 matches at the Fiesta Grande, Monterrey has managed to advance to the grand final on 4 occasions, 3 for those from the ‘U’. However, the consolation that Tigres can have is that they won the great Regia Final.
Another point in favor of Tigres is that they have not lost to Rayados in the final stretch since 2016. For their part, the most recent time they met in the league was in 2019, where the auriazules advanced to the grand final at be tied 1-1.
Closing 2003
Opening 2005
Closing 2013
Closing 2016
Closing 2017
Closing 2019
