Although many do not want to play this match, for others it is a privilege considering how far they have come in the 2024 Copa América. Such is the case of Canada, who lost to Argentina in the semis, and who will play the match for third place against Colombia or Uruguay. We review the background.
In Argentina 2011, the match for third place pitted Peru (two-time champion of the tournament) against Venezuela, who had reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in its history. La Bicolor won 4-1 with a hat-trick from the legendary Paolo Guerrero.
In Chile 2015, Peru faced Paraguay, tactically led by Ramón Díaz. With another goal from Paolo Guerrero, the Andean team won 2-0 to achieve third place for the second consecutive time.
In the Centennial Cup USA 2016, Concacaf was present in the decisive match: the local team reached the semifinals for the second time in its history. In the match that determined third place, they faced José Pekerman’s Colombia, which had reached the quarterfinals in the previous World Cup. The Cafeteros won 1-0, with a goal by Carlos Bacca.
Argentina vs Chile, after the finals played, faced each other in this match. It was Lionel Scaloni’s first official tournament as coach of the Albiceleste, who won 2-1 with goals from Sergio Agüero and Paulo Dybala. Messi was sent off.
It was a great and entertaining match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for the Cafeteros, with a goal from Luis Díaz (top scorer of the tournament) in stoppage time.
