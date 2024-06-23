He SoFi Stadium of inglewood in California will be the designated setting to experience the debut of the selection of Brazil before that of Costa Rica. Around 70 thousand people will be present in this location next Monday June 24 to observe the debut of the teams with the greatest historical favoritism in the Copa América.
These casts are part of group D along with Paraguay and Colombia who complete the area. In 90min, we are going to review the background between these teams to get into the game atmosphere.
The first confrontation between these teams was for the 1990 World Cup where Brazil was narrowly victorious, with a goal from Müller in the 66th minute of the match.
During the 1997 Copa América, the Rio team faced Costa Rica, who was defeated in a resounding 5-0, consolidating themselves as a candidate to win the cup. On this occasion, Romario opened the scoring, for his part Ronaldo had an extraordinary game where he scored a hat-trick and finally, Rivaldo sealed the result in the 75th minute.
In the group stage of the 2002 World Cup, the Brazilian team once again beat the Costa Ricans thanks to Ronaldo, who scored twice, Edmilson, Rivaldo and Junior. Unlike the last match, those from Costa Rica were able to score so that the result was a little less bulky. Wanchope and Gómez were in charge of scoring for the losing team.
Once again, the Copa América faced them and again, Brazil came away with the victory, demonstrating dominance by far over the rival. Richardinho made it 1-0 that would lead to the subsequent barrage of goals. To extend the advantage, Ronaldinho appeared from a penalty and those who completed the list of scorers that match were Adriano and Kaka. While the only goal for the Costa Ricans was Walter Centeno at the end of the game.
In the framework of an international friendly, a solitary goal from Neymar would add another game won for the Brazilian team in this history against Costa Rica, although they tried to equalize the score, the brave defense of the Brazilians did not allow them to penetrate and they secured the victory.
This match was for an international friendly where the final result was in favor of the green and yellow team with a single goal scored by Hulk 10 minutes into the first stage and then there were no more emotions during the rest of the duel.
In the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, group E brought them together once again. This match indicated that everything would end up being a goalless equality, however, suddenly and in added time, Philippe Coutinho made it 1 to 0 that gave Brazil the agonizing victory, but, when 7 minutes were added, in the last play , Neymar Jr appeared to make the final 2-0.
