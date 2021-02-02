FBI file photo of DB Cooper. FBI

Sheridan Peterson died on January 8, considered one of the main suspects of being Dan B. Cooper, the kidnapper of the only unsolved air hijacking in the history of the United States. The FBI never detained the war veteran and employee of the Seattle-based airline Boeing. The investigating agency closed the case in 2016, after 45 years of investigations and 1,000 suspects. Theories about the identity of the kidnapper continue to spin, but now with the truth of Peterson, underground. The man died at 94 for reasons still unknown in his native California, according to Legacy.com.

Half a century ago, on November 24, 1971, a man in a suit bought a cash ticket to fly from Portland to Seattle with Northwest Orient Airlines. He called himself DB Cooper. From his seat on 18C, the man asked one of the hostesses for a bourbon and a 7-Up. Then he handed him a note saying he had a bomb in his briefcase. Just in case, he opened the lid of the briefcase a little, exposing some cables that looked like explosives. According to the FBI, in the following act the flight attendant writes the captain of the plane with the following demands: four parachutes and $ 200,000 in 20 bills.

DB Cooper allowed Northwest Orient Flight 305 to land in Seattle and release all 36 passengers on board in exchange for cash. He then ordered the captain of the ship to head for Mexico City, but not to fly higher than 10,000 feet. The latest news of him is that he parachuted with the reward money into a wooded area between Seattle and Reno, Nevada. Investigators never found his body or were able to identify his true identity. The case has inspired books, documentaries, movies and songs.

In 2004 the FBI interviewed Sheridan Peterson, when she was already 77 years old. He was a skydiving sailor who had served in World War II and worked as a technician at Boeing. Witnesses said the suspect in the kidnapping was between 35 and 45 years old. Peterson was 44 at the time of the crime. Two agents questioned Peterson and took a DNA sample that the FBI never released, despite publicly ruling out other suspects in the case because of the results of these types of tests. The agency believes that whoever DB Cooper was, likely died the night of the assault.

Eric Ulis, Phoenix businessman who investigated the case on his own for years, author of DB Cooper: The Definitive Investigation of Sheridan Peterson, stated that he was “98%” that Peterson was the famous “hijacker from heaven.” “Actually, the FBI had good reason to suspect me,” Peterson wrote in a magazine published by the National Skydiving Association in 2007. “Friends and associates agreed that I was definitely DB Cooper. There were too many circumstances involved for it to be a coincidence. ” Furthermore, the war veteran closely resembled the kidnapper’s sketches drawn by the witnesses’ description.

Suspicions about Peterson did not prevent him from living a life in front of the public for causes he considered just. In the 1960s, he was a civil rights activist, then moved to Southeast Asia to help refugees during the Vietnam War and demonstrated against the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.