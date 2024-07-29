It has taken almost two decades for Astapa, the last major case of alleged urban corruption on the Costa del Sol, to be ready for sentencing. This Monday, 18 years after the start of the police operation, the 37 people accused in the trial have been able to exercise their right to have the last word. Only a dozen have done so, including the then mayor of Estepona, Antonio Barrientos, who has stressed that the time elapsed since his arrest in 2008 until now has been “very hard”. Like his, the rest of the testimonies have served to form a dramatic and emotional story full of psychological crises, depression, anxiety, illnesses or family and professional problems. “What unites them is that in all this time they have been treated as guilty and not as presumed innocents,” explains the lawyer of three of them, José Carlos Aguilera. “This is the paradigm of the insolvency of the rule of law,” insisted the lawyer. The sentence will be announced on November 8.

Thirty-seven people have had the opportunity to exercise their right to the last word as defendants, but Astapa had 109 people charged and a huge volume of documentation: 128 main volumes with 351,114 pages, as well as 646 documentary pieces. Everything comes from a police investigation that began in 2006 to clarify an alleged case of widespread urban corruption in the Estepona Town Hall after the complaint of a councillor, David Valadez, who would later be elected mayor. The investigation sought to discover the existence of an alleged plot that undervalued urban agreements with the aim of enriching various political figures. The prosecutor has maintained that there was a black box in the council with “contributions from developers with real estate interests”. The main defendant was Barrientos, for whom 10 years and nine months of prison were initially requested for four crimes, and prison sentences were also requested for councillors, businessmen, lawyers and civil servants.

The case began to fizzle out as the years went by. First, due to problems with the IT and personnel, as reported on several occasions by the High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), which caused each administrative step to drag on. The investigation was closed in May 2017 and in July 2018 the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had already charged only 51 people with the crimes of embezzlement, bribery, prevarication, falsification, fraud and influence peddling. With the start of the trial, in January 2023, the arguments of the investigation were again reduced after it was agreed to annul the wiretaps that gave rise to the case, and over which the shadow of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo always loomed, as reported on several occasions by Barrientos.

In addition, the judicial process had to be divided into a dozen thematic blocks to try to facilitate the work of all parties. Thus, alleged irregularities in urban development agreements, bank deposits in Switzerland and Andorra, commission payments, illegal financing of parties or allegedly illicit enrichment of defendants, among other issues, have been dealt with. All of this with the participation of hundreds of experts and witnesses.

The prosecutor reduces his sentences

After 15 months of trial with up to three sessions per week, the prosecutor, Valentín Bueno, reduced the weight of the case even more last June. First, he ended up withdrawing the accusation against nine people, while the case was dismissed for two others. And, later, in his final indictment, he reduced the request for sentences for all 37 defendants who remained, including the Estepona mayor, for whom the request was lowered from ten to two years in prison. This Monday, Barrientos himself took stock: “It has been 16 very hard, very long years.” “I think that in my case, with the position I held, this multiplies exponentially, since whoever has monopolized the Astapa case “In the media it has been Antonio Barrientos,” he said, according to Europa Press. “I am very satisfied that this real ordeal we have been through is over: 16 years that I would not wish on anyone,” he insisted upon leaving the Provincial Court.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

For José Carlos Aguilera, lawyer for three of the accused – Francisco Zamorano, then councillor for Finance; María Luisa Rodríguez, councillor for Beaches; and a businessman – he has focused precisely on the difficulties that they and many other defendants have had since the police investigation began. “Seizures of pensions, assets or deposits in banks, family problems, ruined companies. There have been precautionary measures that have been in force until recently and that have had a devastating effect on the family, personal or professional level of many of them,” lamented the lawyer, whose defence thesis has been based on the fact that just as crimes are prescribed, at most, after ten years, “a State cannot take 18 years to judge the facts.” “This is done to pass sentence, but not to dispense justice,” he concluded.

The case is practically ready for sentencing, with only the last defendant to be located and given the opportunity to exercise the right to the last word or to waive it. The court expects the sentence to be made public on November 8, when it will be read publicly, according to the magistrate of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Malaga, Andrés Rodero, who regretted not being able to issue the verdict earlier in a procedure “of so many years” nor to be able to anticipate possible acquittals. Once again, after 18 years, we have to wait.