The struggles between Real Madrid and Barcelona to get the best young talents in Spanish territory sometimes they are taken to knock on the same door. At the moment there is a special case, that of Víctor Muñoz, 17-year-old youth that the white club has practically signed in front of the noses of the Catalans, who have also made him an offer. The aggravating factor is twofold, because This skilled winger is a member of the Damm, a club with a tradition in grassroots football in Nou Barris (Barcelona) and because Víctor Muñoz He has already been in La Masía, which he left because he did not see his sporting expectations satisfied.

Precisely the sports proposal that the white club has made to enroll him in La Fábrica de Valdebebas has been a determining factor for the boy to prefer the modern Madrid Sports City to return to the Barça quarry. And what, yesAccording to sources familiar with the case consulted by AS, the economic offer made by Barça was superior. It has not been enough.

Madrid and Barça were not the only Spanish clubs that knocked on the door of this promising and skilled footballer. Villarreal, Levante and the other great club in the city where it has stood out, Espanyol, have also tried.. But in the absence of the final signature Víctor Muñoz, will be part of Jaime Romero’s Juvenil A madridista in the 2021-22 campaign.