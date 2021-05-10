The French Benoit paire is the new bad boy of world tennis. And everything he does becomes news despite the fact that he has a hard time winning his games lately. The last episode of his chain of insanities occurred during the match he lost in the first round of the Rome Masters 1000 against the local Stefano travaglia by 6-4 and 6-3.

Paire, whose eccentricities cost him his place in the French Olympic team that will go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, argued strongly with the Brazilian umpire Carlos Bernardes after they gave him by bad a ball that had gone wide.

Without a filter, Paire went to his chair, looked for his cell phone and took a photo of the ball that had been marked on the brick dust of the Foro Italico. “If that ball went outside, he would shoot me from the top of the stadium,” he threatened the chair umpire.

Paire not only could not twist the decision, but was punished with a warning (Warning) for his conduct. Thus he added his twelfth defeat out of 14 presentations this season.

The discussion between Paire and Bernardes. Photo: AP

After the game was over, Paire ran into his country’s former Davis Cup captain, Jean Paul Loth, who in his role as Eurosport commentator lashed out at the tennis player’s behavior.

“Paire is not a professional gamer, he is a charlatan,” Loth said. And Paire, always ready for controversy, responded via Twitter. “Jean-Paul Loth, is that the old man?”

