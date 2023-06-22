This letter was addressed by Ramon Artagavitia Gómez (1840-1912) (from Uruguay) to his brother Adolfo on April 11, 1912 and deposited by the post in the Irish city of Queenstown, the last stop at which the ship before embarking on the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

The letter will be offered for sale at a starting price of $12,000.

Gomis, who was seventy-one, wrote his letter describing the luxury of the ship, as he was among the first-class passengers: “Everything is new and rich,” expressing his admiration for the quality of service on board.

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 after hitting an iceberg, killing 1,500 of its passengers and crew.

Its wreckage was found in 1985, 650 km from the Canadian coast, in the international waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The wreck has since attracted treasure hunters and tourists.

The letter, which belongs to the descendants of Adolfo Artagavitia Gomez, consists of 3 handwritten pages on paper bearing the letterhead of the British shipping company “White Star Line”, which owned the “Titanic”.

It is accompanied by a postcard featuring an elegant man with a cane and hat, addressed to the French city of Evian and written on it: “Letter and affectionate memory of my brother Adolfo. Ramon”.

The value of the letter and the postcard has been estimated at between $15,000 and $25,000, according to Guillermo Gonzalez, who is in charge of the list of the 800 items offered at the auction in Montevideo on June 30.