Madrid (Union)

Just one round before the end of the La Liga season, the excitement for the title continues, with dramatic results recently making the title race extend to the last day, with Atletico Madrid leading by two points over city neighbors Real Madrid.

The battle to escape relegation continues alive as well, with Huesca, Elche and Valladolid fighting for a single escape seat, while two teams will accompany Eibar, who have already been relegated to the second division.

And Atletico seems to be accustomed to doing things the hard way, not only did they have to make an epic comeback to defeat Osasuna 2-1 in the previous round, but looking back, 9 of the 10 La Liga titles they had achieved in their history were decided on the last day, the most recent being. In the 2013-2014 season, when the famous goal of Diego Godin at Camp Nou made history.

It is funny that Real Madrid never succeeded in winning the title when it enters the last day in second place. On 10 occasions, they reached the last round while they are in second place, and with existing possibilities to be crowned champions, they were unable to do so in the years: 1934, 1935, 1936, 1953, 1960, 1966, 1981, 1984, 2010 and 2016, but in this amazing season of first-time things, Los Blancos may be lucky for the 11th time this time!

Given that there are so many things at stake, and that many matches can affect other teams, seven matches will be played simultaneously on Saturday evening, in the title race Real Madrid host rival Villarreal, who still has something to play for as well as He seeks to secure his participation in the European League Championship instead of joining the European Conference League.

Meanwhile, Atlético is visiting Real Valladolid, who is fighting to keep hopes of staying in the first division amid the aforementioned heated triple competition.

Atletico knows that it will be the champion if it wins at the Jose Zorea stadium, regardless of what happens in other places, but in the event that it fails to win against Valladolid, Real Madrid can overtake them towards the podium if it beats Villarreal, it cannot The competition is much more close than that!

In addition to his hope of disrupting the calculations of the title decision, Valladolid needs three points to achieve his own goals, as he must achieve victory in the hope that the results of the two matches that Huesca and Elche play in his favor, as Huesca and Elche play their matches at their stadiums, and Huesca hosts his rival Valencia, Meanwhile, Elche welcomes his rival, Athletic, to the East Coast.

Eibar’s match against Barcelona is also held at the same time because it may have an impact on the relegation battle, although the Basque team has already relegated, but their victory over Lionel Messi and Rfman may affect the fate of Huesca and Elche, as Eibar’s victory and the loss of Huesca and Elche leaves the three teams at 33 points, and according to the confrontations between them, this means the survival of Elche, but the tie in points between Huesca and Elche without Eibar with them with the same balance means that Huesca will survive the drop, in general the calculations are complicated.

With all matches being held at the same timezone, that only adds to the excitement .. tension! At the same time, Musical Chairs matches are held for the sites qualifying for the European League and European Conference League, where the fifth and sixth passes into the European League, while the seventh qualifies for the new competition, Real Sociedad currently occupies fifth place with 59 points, while Real Betis and Villarreal occupy The sixth and seventh places, in a row, with 58 points each.

This means that Real Sociedad’s visit to Osasuna and Real Betis’ trip on the other side of the country to face Celta Vigo mean a lot, while the “Yellow Submarines” will fight to maintain their position in a decisive match for the league title also outside their stadium against Real Madrid.

There are three more matches this weekend, which will be far from the hustle and bustle of deciding accounts. On Friday night, Levante faces Cadiz, knowing that they have long survived relegation, so both coaches have made a rotation of the squad since securing survival, to allow Opportunities for some young talents, so we could see some future stars in this match.

On Sunday, Granada will host rival Getafe in a confrontation that could mark an era for both clubs, as major summer changes are expected in Nuevo, the Estadio de los Carmenes, home of the Andalusian team, and the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, the capital’s stronghold.

The last match between Sevilla who offers a great season in La Liga will be against Deportivo Alaves, and by the time the match kicks off, we will already know who is the champion of the 2020-2021 League.