With four successful seasons of The Last Kingdom, the long-awaited fifth installment would put an end to the franchise based on the writer’s original novels. Bernard Cornwell.

According to Deadline, Netflix and Carnival Films reported that part five of the program will be the last and that, at the moment, the production is in full filming in Hungary.

Likewise, the media pointed out that The last kingdom 5 will have 10 episodes that will adapt books 9 and 10 of the Cornwell saga, novels that contain a total of 13 volumes.

In this installment, the fiction will conclude the story of Uhtred de Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a powerful warrior who was born Saxon but raised Danish in 9th and 10th century England.

“With such a loyal fan base, we are excited for the opportunity to provide viewers with a new episode in the epic quest for Uhtred where not everyone survives,” said series producer Nigel Merchant.

“Playing Uhtred for five seasons has been a wonderful journey,” added Alexander Dreymon, the show’s star.

For the moment, The last kingdom 5 does not have an exact date for its premiere. However, it is expected to arrive on Netflix in early 2022.

What is The Last kingdom about?

The series is based on Bernard Cromwell’s books, The Saxon Stories, which follow the adventures of Uhtred, played by Alexander Dreymon, son of a nobleman who is raised by the invading Danes, as he seeks their revenge and to exercise his birthright.