Although they have not won a Copa Libertadores since 2007, and winning the seventh is becoming increasingly more complicated, now Boca Juniors has a date with history to achieve it: it will be the final of the most important continental competition at the club level, against Fluminense, at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro.
Next, we will review the history of “Xeneizes” in recent international finals. What is the balance?
2022 was the first edition of this national Argentine soccer cup, between Racing Club (champion of the 2022 Champions Trophy and first in the general table of the 2022 season) and Boca Juniors (second in the general table of the 2022 season). It took place in the United Arab Emirates, and the champion was Racing Club, winning 2 to 1.
Every December 9, River Plate fans will remember the most significant football day of their lives: when on that day in 2018 they defeated their classic rival Boca Juniors, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, for the final of the Copa Libertadores de América. . Five years later, Boca will have another final.
On July 4, 2012, Boca could not win its seventh Copa Libertadores, after being defeated by Corinthians, at the Pacaembú in San Pablo, by 2 to 0 (the first leg had been 1-1 at La Bombonera). After the game, Juan Román Riquelme announced that he was leaving the club because he felt “empty.”
The champion of the Copa Libertadores de América faced the champion of the Copa Sudamericana. Boca Juniors were crowned champions of the tournament by beating their rival 5-3 on aggregate, and won their fourth title in the competition.
On June 20, 2007, Xeneize lifted the continent’s top competition for the sixth time with a stellar performance by Riquelme. It was 2-0 in Brazil and 5-0 overall, the largest difference in a final of this magnitude. In the return, Boca enlisted Mauricio Caranta; Hugo Ibarra, Daniel Díaz, Claudio Morel Rodríguez, Clemente Rodríguez; Pablo Ledesma, Ever Banega, Neri Cardozo; Juan roman riquelme; Rodrigo Palacio and Martín Palermo.
He faced the champion of the Copa Libertadores de América against the champion of the Copa Sudamericana. The teams that participated were São Paulo, winner of the 2005 Copa Libertadores, and Boca Juniors, winner of the 2005 Copa Sudamericana. With a 4-3 aggregate score, Boca Juniors won their third title in the competition.
One of the most controversial finals in the history of the Copa Sudamericana was in 2005, when Boca and Pumas competed for the title, which had to be decided on penalties, but which was marked by referee decisions that directly harmed the Mexican team.
It pitted the champion of the Copa Libertadores de América against the champion of the Copa Sudamericana. The participating teams were Boca Juniors from Argentina, winner of the 2003 Copa Libertadores, and Cienciano from Peru, winner of the 2003 Copa Sudamericana. Cienciano was crowned champion of the tournament on penalties, after having tied the match 1-1 in agonizing fashion. .
