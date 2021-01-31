A panel discussion with entertainer Thomas Gottschalk and actress Janine Kunze caused outrage among SPD leader Saskia Esken. The topic of the program: Should the “gypsy sauce” be renamed? Now the WDR is reacting to the criticism.

Moderator Steffen Hallaschka (l) with the guests of “The Last Instance” (from left to right): pop singer Jürgen Milski, author and moderator Micky Beisenherz, actress Janine Kunze… and entertainer Thomas Gottschalk

D.he WDR broadcast “The last resort“Promises clear opinions on sensitive topics – whether” political tastelessness, borderline celebrity tweets, questionable headlines or moral issues “. The opinions discussed in the Friday edition, however, brought the broadcaster a lot of criticism.

Even SPD leader Saskia Esken commented on this and tweeted on Saturday: “I have no words. That’s really just ashamed. ”The name of the show was still trending on Twitter on Sunday.

The trigger for this storm of outrage was the discussion among the guests, moderated by Steffen Hallaschka, about a joke by the moderator Barbara Schöneberger. For her part, she received a shit storm when she called the gypsy sauce a “sauce without a permanent home” in the autumn. The author Micky Beisenherz, the presenter Thomas Gottschalk, the actress Janine Kunze and the pop singer Jürgen Milski were invited to the WDR studio.

And almost everyone agreed: The criticism of the joke and the use of the term gypsy in general was exaggerated. “We problematize so much and then consequently terrorize so much,” said actress Kunze. And replied that she had to listen to a lot: “Sorry, this is a blonde woman with a relatively large breast.”

“The last instance” and the gypsy sauce

Gottschalk brought in the classic children’s book “Struwwelpeter” and pointed out that he had grown up with books in which a black person was called “Mohr”. “We have a different catalog that would no longer work today,” he emphasized. Gottschalk also said that he once dressed up as guitar legend Jimi Hendrix for a party in Beverly Hills, with his face painted black. He called it “a kind of awakening experience” and said it was the first time that he knew how black people felt.

The excitement over these statements was great. “It must be liberating when you can finally say what you think again. 1.5 seconds after we pretended to be interested in fighting racism in Germany,” wrote Aminata Touré (Greens), Vice President of the Schleswig State Parliament -Holstein.

The journalist Marina Weisband criticized: “You are annoyed that you shouldn’t say gypsy sauce. Every day you experience exclusion and violence that is fed by the stigmata that the word ‘gypsy’ carries. Your suffering is not comparable. And there is no need for a compromise. “

Johannes Vogel, member of the FDP federal executive committee and member of the Bundestag, tweeted: Out of empathy and politeness, it should be a matter of course not to use a term that people find offensive. “If that’s too much adjustment in the supermarket, does the Twix manager yell at too?”

The WDR reacted on Sunday – and agreed with the critics. “The course of the show was not as we had planned and imagined,” it said in a statement on Twitter. In retrospect, it is clear to those responsible: “With such a sensitive topic, people who bring other perspectives and / or are directly affected should definitely have taken part in the discussion. We learn from it and will do better. “