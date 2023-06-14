Missing girl in Florence, the latest images of Kata | VIDEO

The carabinieri have released the latest images of Kata, the girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10, before vanishing into thin air.

In fact, a short video was recovered from the cameras around the former Astor hotel in Florence in which she sees the little girl leaving the group of her peers, including her little brother, to go alone towards the courtyard door side and then return right into the courtyard.

Tonight at “Who has seen it?” Missing Child: New video of Kata before disappearing, at 3:01pm as she leaves her little brother’s group and heads to the side yard door. At 21:20 with Federica Sciarelli live on #Rai3 And #RaiPlay #Who has seen pic.twitter.com/EWHl1ZzkwT – Who has seen? (@chilhavistorai3) June 14, 2023

According to what was declared by the prosecutor of Florence Luca Tescaroli, who is following the case together with the prosecutor of the Dda Christine von Borries and the deputy Giuseppe Ledda, the privileged track at the moment is that of the rental racket in the former hotel in Florence where Kata lived along with other families.