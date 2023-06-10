The last images of Giulia Tramontano before returning home, she had just been to the meeting with the other girl

In the episode of Friday 9 June, one of the correspondents of Fourth Degree has decided to broadcast some unpublished images of Julia Tramontano. The 29-year-old pregnant by her lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, who confessed to her and is now under arrest.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

The man can also be seen 12 hours after the crime, passing in front of the camera of that gas station attendant, where a few hours before the girl had also passed before he put the phone end of his life.

In a service aired by the program Fourth Degreeyou see right there white carwith Giulia Tramontano and her mother-in-law on board Sabrina Paulis.

The 29-year-old was walking home afterwards the meeting with the boy’s other partner. Probably while he was in the car, he was talking to the lady about her, just to tell her that she wanted to go home, to put end of that relationship.

Actually her mother-in-law had told her to don’t come back and not to face Alessandro, she wanted to host her. But the 29-year-old chose to refuse her, as she never imagined what would happen minutes later.

From the confession of Alessandro Impagnatiello himself, he committed the crime a few moments after his return home. The autopsy revealed that they are about 37 or 40 slashes who inflicted on her body.

The last image of Giulia Tramontano

In the last picture, you see the white car being driven right by the company by Sabrina Paulis. Obviously you don’t see who’s inside, but the only certain thing is that Giulia Tramontano in those minutes was upset seeing what he found.

He was at halfway between the Comasina and Senago metro lines. Exactly 12 hours, around 7.19 on Sunday 28 May, Impagnatiello can also be seen passing on board the T-Rocwhile he was on his way to work.

Furthermore, he can also be seen returning home 11 hours later, around 6pm. In the Comasina stop, they also found the documents of the girl, but not her cell phone. Just Impagnetiello told the agents that he had them thrown in that place the morning after the crime.