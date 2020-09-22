The host of the “Russian Lotto” Mikhail Borisov felt bad even before the rehearsal of the program. The last hours of the presenter’s life were described by Svetlana Trubnikova, the general producer of the Zenariy producing company, Channel Five reports.

According to her, Borisov himself refused hospitalization when an ambulance called by his colleagues came to him for the first time. On the eve of his death, Borisov flew to Moscow from Kazan, where he lectured to students. On the shooting of “Russian Lotto” on Saturday, September 19, he arrived in his car – behind the wheel.

As Trubnikova said, the team nevertheless insisted on the need to consult a doctor and called a second ambulance, which hospitalized him.

Earlier, Mikhail Borisov’s sister Nina suggested that colleagues from television advised her brother not to pay attention to her poor health. She shared the version that Mikhail Borisov could have been forced to work all the last days, despite the indisposition.

The host of the “Russian Lotto” died at the age of 72 while being transported from one hospital to another. The cause of Borisov’s death was called a coronavirus infection in combination with diabetes and hypertension. He began to feel unwell several days before hospitalization, but did not seek medical help. By the time the presenter was admitted to the hospital, up to 75 percent of his lungs were affected.