From the early hours of this morning it became clear that Silvio Berlusconi’s death would be imminent

A few hours after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, which took place at 9.30 today, Monday 12 June, new details emerged during the day on what were the last hours of life of the former Prime Ministerhospitalized again in the San Raffaele hospital since 9 June for a series of scheduled check-ups related to the pneumonia that had struck him as a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia which had long plagued him.

The last hospitalization for controls — During his last hospitalization, according to what hospital sources reported, Silvio Berlusconi had continued to work on the reorganization of Forza Italia while on Saturday evening, in his room at the San Raffaele in Milan, he had followed the Champions League final on TV between Inter Milan and Manchester City. A seemingly uncomplicated hospitalization, until the sudden collapse occurred in the night between Sunday and Monday.

The acute event in the night — Berlusconi’s conditions, reports the Corriere della SeraI am crashed a few hours before his death. His personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo ran to the hospital during the night and already around 6 today it had become clear that death would occur within a few hours. The Cavaliere’s family members had been promptly notified of his deteriorating health conditions and all of his children managed to reach the hospital in time for a last farewell.

How Silvio Berlusconi died — According to hospital sources, the cause of death was neither the pneumonia that had forced him to hospitalize for 45 days nor the kidney failure that had worried the doctors during the previous hospitalization. Silvio Berlusconi died of leukemia from which he had been suffering since December 2021.

The clinical picture in recent months — Berlusconi's clinical situation was become critical since the beginning of last April, when it was ascertained that the marrow had stopped working. Immediately after the previous hospitalization, and for about 10 days, he had feared for his lifebut the emergency had gradually subsided, to the point that after 45 days of hospitalization the doctors had decided to discharge him.

The leukemia from which Berlusconi suffered flared up untilacute event that occurred during the night between Sunday and Monday, which left no way out for the former Italian prime minister.