When she called her boyfriend's cell phone for the umpteenth time, around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, December 22, the police answered. Hearing a strange voice, which was not Sebastian's, she stopped listening. Her head only received noise and a few words. Serious. Hospital. Police station. Madrid had been a stopover on a longer trip. She, who prefers not to give her name or her town, is Spanish and her partner was from Valparaíso (Chile), he was 35 years old. They had landed in the capital on Thursday from London, where they lived and worked, to fly on Saturday around noon to her boyfriend's country and spend Christmas with her family. Sebastián died at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital four days later.

Sebastián and her had been together for four years. He was about to finish a doctorate in speech therapy at University College London (UCL) — “He only had two months left,” his mother tells this newspaper — and he had planned to continue his postdoctoral degree there. He had specialized in treating older adults and patients with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. At night he taught classes. on-line at the University of Valparaíso, in the School of Speech Therapy, where he began as a professor at the age of 26.

On Friday night the two went out to dinner downtown, near the Opera. His hotel was further away, on the side of Barajas. Around 9:00 p.m., she decided to go to the hotel. “We had a very long trip the next day and I wanted to rest. Sebastián told me that he was staying a little longer. And so we did. “We were in a quiet restaurant, I remember there was a man next to him who was finishing a glass of wine,” she says this Wednesday from a cafeteria in the capital, surrounded by her parents, her in-laws – who traveled urgently to Madrid with the support of the consulate and embassy of Chile—and two Spanish friends they know from London. “Half an hour later, around 9:30 p.m., Sebastián told me that he was already coming to the hotel,” she remembers.

He calculated how long it could take by subway from the center to almost the airport. An hour had passed when she began to worry. “I thought they had stolen her wallet, her cell phone… Yes, I felt like something had to happen,” she says. A few minutes before the police answered him by phone, Sebastián had been stabbed in the neck with a knife at the bar of a bar and restaurant in the Batán area, south of Madrid, and was bleeding to death. He had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest and was rushed to the hospital. This Wednesday, his family still does not understand how or why he ended up in a place five kilometers south of where he left him, in Ópera, 14 metro stops on line 5, and even further from his destination: the hotel was in the opposite direction.

Facade of The Batan & CO, where Sebastian was stabbed in the neck on December 22. JUAN BARBOSA

At the bar, which serves as a neighborhood restaurant, The Batan & CO, the owner and a waiter, witnesses of what happened on the night of Friday, December 22, say that Sebastián entered shortly after 10:30 at night. The place is located in a residential area, about seven minutes from the Casa de Campo metro station, on a direct line from Ópera. He approached the bar and asked the waiter, with whom EL PAÍS spoke, to let him charge his cell phone. “He had run out of battery and was asking about the Senator hotel, in Barajas,” says the manager, who prefers not to give his name, since he has been running the establishment for more than 47 years. “I told him that this was on the other side of Madrid, that there were no hotels around here,” he remembers.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The Batan was full, the workers remember. It was Friday, the eve of Christmas. And they were serving the tables full of neighbors, among whom there were children, they point out. Sebastián ordered two bottles that night, the man who served him doesn't remember it well. “But there was no one drunk here, and he didn't arrive drunk either, he wouldn't have let him pass. This is not a cocktail bar, as has been said. I already have a lot of work behind me and I know these things. Something like this had never happened to me in my life. There was no problem before, no fight, no one saw it coming,” says the owner. A version that contradicts the one released by the police shortly after the event.

Sebastián stayed at the bar while he charged his phone, chatting with a couple and a friend who came together, witnesses tell this newspaper. And, around 11:45 a.m., one of them takes out a knife and sticks it directly into Sebastián's neck. “He tried to get out by covering the wound. But he was losing a lot of blood,” recalls the head of the premises. “Everyone started running, calling the police, calling 112. The truth is that I didn't imagine that he was going to die. And I even dream that I could have avoided it, if they had shouted I would have separated them, but it was sudden, but we don't know what could have happened in that conversation,” he tells this newspaper, while another of the workers nods.

Knife in hand

Little is known about the man who stabbed Sebastián. According to witnesses, he is a 47-year-old neighbor who had said that the day before he had lost his job. That night, seconds after delivering the fatal stab wound, he went out onto the terrace and lit a cigarette. “Call the police, it was me,” the owner remembers the man saying. When the police arrived, he was sitting there, knife in hand. The police confirm to this newspaper that the detainee never moved from the scene of the incident.

Sebastián's parents found out from a close friend of his, who came to their house to tell them what had just happened to their son more than 10,700 kilometers from home. His girlfriend didn't dare say anything to them on the phone. “I was in shock, lost, alone in Madrid. They took me to a police station to testify, then to the hospital. “I was not able to assimilate what was happening,” he explained to EL PAÍS this Wednesday. But the second blow, which has filled them with rage these days, came a little later.

In some news items, a version was spread, the one that the police had collected through the statement of the detainee and witnesses at the scene, in which Sebastián was mentioned as a problematic man: “Apparently, the victim enters the establishment in a state of of drunkenness and begins to disturb those present,” a spokesperson for the National Police who recorded the report of events that night assures this newspaper, according to the version of the alleged murderer, although it contradicts the version of the manager of the premises and other witnesses, who They also spoke with officers when they arrived. “You don't know how it has hurt us to read that and other horrible things. We know that it couldn't be true, that he wasn't like that,” his girlfriend insists. For its part, with the detainee confessed, the police conclude the investigation.

Although for Sebastián's family there are still too many unknowns. His partner does not explain how he got to Batán, what happened at that bar counter when he met people he did not know, how a man took out a knife and stabbed him straight to death. A man who did not hesitate, nor run, but rather stood there, waiting for the authorities. His body showed no bruises, his father mentions, nor signs of struggle. How is it possible that a 35-year-old man, who was passing through the capital, who planned to fly to see his family the next day to spend Christmas Eve together, ended up bleeding to death in a neighborhood restaurant in the south of Madrid.

This Wednesday, his friends have also decided to remember him. “He was very generous. Always with a sense of humor,” says one of them, who have traveled to the capital to say goodbye to him. “Although he was extremely cultured, he was always there to teach you things, to take an interest in you. He had a lot of patience and loved Chile very much,” recalls another friend.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_